

Lorenzo Harrison III, shown in practice, was injured Friday against Penn State. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III will have knee surgery Wednesday, the redshirt junior announced Monday night on his Instagram account.

The exact nature of the injury, which forced Harrison to leave the Terrapins’ 59-0 loss to Penn State on Friday, is not immediately known. Maryland Coach Michael Locksley will be available to reporters Tuesday at his weekly news conference and will provide an update then.

“I can’t even start to explain how bad it hurts to be taken away from something your heart desires,” Harrison wrote on Instagram. “However, I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, good or bad. So as much as my mind is racing at the moment, I know it will work out in my favor.”

Harrison, a DeMatha Catholic High product, has rushed for 70 yards on seven carries this season. He played in the first two games last season before missing the remainder of the year because of injuries. He first sat out with a hamstring strain and then because of a knee injury that required surgery to repair damage. At the time, Harrison’s father described the procedure as a “cleanup” surgery and said there was no damage to his son’s ACL or medial collateral ligament.

Friday’s loss was the second straight game in which Maryland lost a running back to a knee injury. Jake Funk tore his left ACL in the Terrapins’ previous game against Temple. Funk tore the same ACL late last season after dealing with a wrist injury that kept him out for two months.

Harrison and Funk are Maryland’s fourth and fifth options at the running back position, but Funk also had a key role on special teams. Harrison was expected to help fill that void.

Multiple Maryland players have suffered knee injuries since the spring. Defense back Antwaine Richardson, wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, linebacker Durell Nchami and Funk are all out for the 2019 season with torn ACLs. Offensive lineman Terrance Davis is currently out with a sprained MCL but should be back in a few weeks.

