

Max Scherzer will get the start for the Nationals in Tuesday's wild-card game. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers meet Tuesday night in the National League wild-card game. Follow along during the game for live updates and analysis.

National League wild-card game

Washington Nationals (93-69) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-73)

First pitch: 8:08 p.m., Nationals Park

Pitching matchup: Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) vs. Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.62 ERA)

TV: TBS | Streaming: TBS.com; TBS App | Radio: 106.7 The Fan

The Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in the NL wild-card game, with the winner advancing to play the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-five NL Division Series. Washington will start Max Scherzer, while the Brewers will counter with right-handed fireballer Brandon Woodruff.

[MLB playoff bracket and schedule]

Milwaukee took four out of six games against Washington during the regular season, including a three-game sweep at Miller Park in May and a wild, 15-14 win at Nationals Park in 14 innings on Aug. 17. Woodruff allowed one run on four hits over six innings in his only start against the Nationals this season, though Trea Turner and Juan Soto were both out of the lineup. Scherzer struck out 10 Brewers and allowed one earned run over six innings in his only start against Milwaukee this year.

Tuesday’s winner-take-all affair features two of baseball’s hottest teams. Milwaukee won 21 out of 25 games down the stretch to clinch a playoff spot before dropping its last three games. The Brewers lost outfielder Christian Yelich for the season when the reigning MVP, who was enjoying another MVP-caliber year, fractured his kneecap on Sept. 10. The Nationals enter the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak. After a 19-31 start to the season, Washington went 74-38 to finish with 93 wins, the most by a team that was at least 12 games under .500 at any point since the 1914 “Miracle” Boston Braves. The Braves swept the World Series that year. Meanwhile, the Nationals are 0-3 in deciding playoff games at Nationals Park.

Pregame reading

Max Scherzer’s catchers have a story to tell. The Nationals’ fiery ace is famously guarded about his routine. The men behind the plate have seen why. “How much do you really know Max?” one catcher asked. “I would need him to sign papers before I shared too much. Otherwise, he’d kill me.” We talked to 22 of Scherzer’s catchers from throughout his career, including college. (Read more)

Max Scherzer’s approach to his last 15 pitches explains everything about him. “It’s the most competitive inning,” Scherzer said of going deep into games. “You got to absolutely bring it.” The Nationals need Scherzer to bring it in his 17th career postseason start. (Read more)

New York to new life: How a humbling sweep set the Nationals straight. Here’s an inside look at how the Nationals managed to rebound after hitting rock bottom on May 24 and become the fourth team in history to go from 12 games below .500 to the playoffs. (Read more)

Dave Martinez opens up on recent health issues. “I was so, so scared,” the Nationals manager said in an interview Saturday, offering his most detailed public account to date of the incident two weeks ago. Martinez’s description revealed the episode was far more alarming than previously known. There were tears in his eyes. “I started thinking about my kids, my family, my players, this team,” he said. “And then I thought: ‘Man, I am going to let so many people down.’ " (Read more)

With a playoff history full of nightmares, the Nats enter this year eyes wide open. Let’s do a little exercise, which could be read as some exorcising instead, Barry Svrluga writes. Ryan Zimmerman and Stephen Strasburg are the only Nationals players or coaches who have witnessed, up close and personal, how horrifying a coin-toss game can be. With the Brewers in town for the National League wild-card game Tuesday night, it’s the fans, not the players, who will hallucinate the crime-scene outlines on the field. (Read more)

How Dave Martinez should manage the Nationals’ bullpen tonight, and how he shouldn’t. This is not a game for Wander Suero, writes Svrluga. It is not a game for Fernando Rodney. This is a game in which your best available arms need to be used to somehow cobble together 27 outs, and there’s no way Stephen Strasburg — on full rest — isn’t among the Nats’ best available arms. (Read more)

Sharks are chomping at Nats Park, and I think we’re going to need a bigger bandwagon. “Good teams are a dime a dozen,” Thomas Boswell writes. “Teams that mortify themselves for 50 games, fall near the bottom of the sport, provoke people — including me — to call for the firing of the manager, then play 74-38 ball — which is about as excellent (.661) as the best MLB teams ever play for an extended period — are seriously uplifting.” (Read more)

Charting the wildest season in Nationals history. Here’s a closer look at the 10 games that swung the Nationals’ playoff chances the most during a roller-coaster ride to a wild-card berth. (Read more)

The 12 best moments from the Nationals’ wild 2019 season. From Scherzer striking out Bryce Harper in his return to Nats Park to a seven-run, ninth-inning comeback against the Mets, relive the highs from the past six months. (Read more)

