For the Nationals, though, perhaps the biggest surprise comes in the construction of their own bullpen. Behind starter Max Scherzer, the team kept its top three other starters — Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez — as well as five relievers: Fernando Rodney, Tanner Rainey, Hunter Strickland, fireman Daniel Hudson and closer Sean Doolittle. Wander Suero led the team with 78 appearances, and Manager Dave Martinez always expressed confidence in him, but the young right-hander will be inactive. Suero had a 4.63 ERA this month while Rainey hasn’t allowed a run in his past 7⅓ innings and Strickland, despite some rocky outings, had posted three straight holds.

The Brewers believe that, once Scherzer exits, the Nationals will use Strasburg and Corbin, in that order, if Corbin isn’t needed earlier for a lefty-lefty matchup. One of the weaknesses of the Nationals’ bullpen is that the left-handed specialist they traded for at the deadline, Roenis Elías, is out with a hamstring injury, leaving Corbin and Doolittle as the team’s only left-handers. All this said, the Nationals hope to need, at most, Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin, Hudson and Doolittle.

Sanchez is on the active roster, but he’s likely an option only if the game goes to extra innings. The Nationals obviously need to win Tuesday to advance, but they also don’t want to leave themselves without a tested starter for a possible Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Carrying only nine pitchers is a gamble, but it’s one the Nationals are willing to take. They gave themselves every possible option off the bench with a third catcher (Raudy Read) as well as two pinch-run/pinch-hit candidates (Michael A. Taylor and Andrew Stevenson). The team has not released its starting lineup, and all Martinez has said for sure is that Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate and Juan Soto will bat fourth, but there are a few other reasonable expectations.

Trea Turner will play shortstop and lead off, Adam Eaton will hit second and play right field, Anthony Rendon will play and hit third, and Soto will play left field. After that, things get murkier. Howie Kendrick will likely start at first base and switch-hitting Asdrubal Cabrera at second. This leaves two right-handed bench bats (Ryan Zimmerman and Brian Dozier) as well as two left-handed ones (Matt Adams and Gerardo Parra). The order is unclear, though if Kendrick and Cabrera bat in that order, it maintains the Nationals’ natural left-right lineup which limits bullpen-matchup effectiveness.

The versatility for the Nationals is important because the game is a study in contrasting pitching styles. While the Nationals try to get 27 outs by riding their workhorses ‘til they can’t anymore, the Brewers will still match up as much as possible.

“Teams have to play to their strengths [and take advantage of their personnel],” Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell said Monday. “Our depth and our numbers are what makes our pitching good, and that’s how we’re going to treat games.”

The Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff will make his third start since missing two months with an oblique injury and likely remain on something of a pitch count. He exited his first two starts after nearly 40 pitches. Their bullpen is deep and diverse with three versatile and dominant left-handers in Josh Hader, Brent Suter and Drew Pomeranz. Their top high-leverage right-handers are Junior Guerra and Jay Jackson.

The Nationals’ lineup somewhat naturally counters matchups with its left-right balance, and Eaton expressed confidence Monday that his team wouldn’t be overwhelmed the Brewers’ trio of lefties.

“They’re very good, but the good thing is we’re a strong righty group,” he said. “Me and Soto are the only lefties [in the starting lineup]. That’s a strength for us against left-handed pitching. I think we’d do quite well against [Brewers lefties].”

And, if they don’t, the Nationals have options on the bench. This roster essentially lets them play the matchup game, too.

