1. New England Patriots (4-0) | Last Week’s Rank: 1

The offense, and QB Tom Brady in particular, struggled at Buffalo. But the Patriots were bailed out by their defense and special teams. It’s all but official that yet again there won’t be a competitive race in the AFC East this season.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) | Last Week’s Rank: 2

Patrick Mahomes was not at his breathtaking best against the Lions. But it says plenty that he still was quite good and that he and the Chiefs found a way to win.

3. Chicago Bears (3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 7

The defense is playing at a very high level again this season, and the loss of QB Mitchell Trubisky to a shoulder injury shouldn’t be all that debilitating. Backup Chase Daniel is capable of giving the Bears what they need from the position.

4. New Orleans Saints (3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 13

The Saints have beaten the Seahawks and Cowboys with Teddy Bridgewater at QB. He threw an early interception and took an ill-advised late sack Sunday night against Dallas, but four field goals and the play of the New Orleans defense were enough. The chances of the Saints holding things together until Drew Brees returns from his thumb surgery seem greatly improved.

5. Seattle Seahawks (3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 15

The Seahawks rebounded from the loss to the Saints by taking care of business with the victory Sunday at Arizona. Now comes a quick turnaround for the big Thursday night meeting with the Rams.

6. San Francisco 49ers (3-0) | Last Week’s Rank: 10

The 49ers return from their bye week as the NFC’s lone unbeaten team. They won’t be under the radar any longer.

7. Los Angeles Rams (3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 3

That was an alarmingly poor performance by the Rams in the loss to the Buccaneers. Jared Goff’s 517 passing yards were offset by his three interceptions. The running game was nonexistent as Goff threw 68 passes. And what’s with giving up 55 points to the Bucs? Coach Sean McVay had better come up with some answers quickly.

8. Dallas Cowboys (3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 4

Yes, the Superdome is loud and it’s a tough place to play. But if the Cowboys are going to be a Super Bowl team, they simply have to be able to win a game like that, especially with Drew Brees missing from the Saints’ lineup.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 18

The triumph Thursday night at Lambeau Field kept the Eagles’ season from unraveling any further, and Sunday’s Cowboys loss was an added bonus for Philadelphia. That quickly, the Eagles are right back in the NFC East race.

10. Green Bay Packers (3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 5

Does anyone want to be the NFC’s top team? The Packers’ chance to stake their early-season claim to that came undone amid their offensive failures near the goal line in the loss Thursday night to the Eagles.

11. Cleveland Browns (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 17

The win in Baltimore kept the Browns from being labeled an early-season bust. QB Baker Mayfield played well and the Browns showed versatility on offense, relying on RB Nick Chubb and WR Jarvis Landry, when the Baltimore defense made it clear that it would do whatever possible to take away WR Odell Beckham Jr. as an option for Mayfield.

12. Buffalo Bills (3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 9

The Bills hung tough against the Patriots. They won’t overtake New England in the division race but they showed that they could be a viable playoff contender. The playing status of QB Josh Allen becomes an issue after a hit Sunday that placed him in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 24

The Bucs don’t get to pass the Rams in the rankings even with Sunday’s big win. Not yet, at least. But maybe this is a promising team, after all. Perhaps Coach Bruce Arians indeed will get the best out of QB Jameis Winston.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 19

Melvin Gordon wasn’t needed Sunday in the victory at Miami. But with the RB back in the fold after ending his holdout, the Chargers perhaps can find a way to recapture last season’s form.

15. Baltimore Ravens (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 6

That was an extremely disappointing performance Sunday in the loss at home to the Browns. The Ravens had appeared to be the AFC’s third-best team, on the heels of the Patriots and Chiefs, after their competitive road loss at Kansas City. Instead, they came home and showed that they might be just another team, capable of reaching the AFC’s upper tier but certainly not guaranteed of being there.

16. Carolina Panthers (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 20

No one is in a rush, it seems, for Cam Newton to return to the Panthers’ lineup, given how Kyle Allen is playing as the fill-in starter at QB. Even Newton is vowing to take his time and allow his foot to heal properly. When Newton does return, the Panthers just might have a QB issue on their hands.

17. New York Giants (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 21

Daniel Jones made mistakes in his second NFL start in the win over the Redskins. But he still has two victories in two games since taking over at QB for Eli Manning, and hope has been restored.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 22

Rookie QB Gardner Minshew II and the Jaguars continue to reassemble their once-broken season even as the Jalen Ramsey saga plays out. Ramsey was on the inactive list Sunday in Denver after missing practice time last week because of the flu, back soreness and the birth of his child. With the Jaguars refusing to honor his trade request, it only gets more interesting from this point on.

19. Detroit Lions (2-1-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 12

The near miss against the Chiefs seems to signal that Coach Matt Patricia has things headed in the right direction. That did not seem to be the case when the Lions struggled so badly last season after Patricia was hired to replace the fired Jim Caldwell.

20. Houston Texans (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 8

The Texans really should be better than this. Losing at home to the Cam Newton-less Panthers simply is not an acceptable result.

21. Tennessee Titans (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 23

The road triumph in Atlanta was surprising. Just when it seemed like time to consider giving up on Marcus Mariota as the long-term answer at QB, he came out and played extremely well.

22. Oakland Raiders (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 25

The win in Indianapolis reinforces the notion that the Raiders are much improved this season, even after the Antonio Brown fiasco. The NFL’s suspension of LB Vontaze Burfict for the remainder of the season for his illegal hit Sunday may or may not hold up on appeal. Either way, it’s clear that the Raiders cannot count on Burfict, given his long history of being punished for repeated on-field transgressions.

23. Indianapolis Colts (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 11

The loss at home to the Raiders puts the Colts in the thick of the middling teams in the AFC South and in the league. If the NFL wants “any given Sunday” parity, it has gotten it.

24. Minnesota Vikings (2-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 14

New season, same old story for Kirk Cousins. It appears ever more certain that he’s simply not the QB to get the Vikings or anyone else to the NFL’s upper tier. But the Vikings are pretty much stuck with him, given the fully guaranteed contract they handed to Cousins before last season, when they thought he was the missing piece of a Super Bowl puzzle.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 26

If only the Steelers could play the Bengals every week, they’d be fine. Mason Rudolph was sharp Monday night and the Steelers got into the win column. But that dink-and-dunk approach won’t work against everyone.

26. Atlanta Falcons (1-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 16

This is shaping up as an extremely disappointing season for the Falcons, especially given the opportunity they seemed to have in the NFC South with the QB injuries elsewhere to the Saints’ Drew Brees and the Panthers’ Cam Newton.

27. Denver Broncos (0-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 27

The leads, early and late, slipped away against the Jaguars, and the Broncos’ season is headed nowhere.

28. Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 28

So much for Coach Kliff Kingsbury’s system revolutionizing the way offense is played in the NFL. There was no reason for the Seahawks or anyone else to be particularly impressed Sunday.

29. New York Jets (0-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 31

The Jets actually move up in the rankings by not playing, thanks to the woes of other teams. At least the Jets have some prospect of improving when QB Sam Darnold returns to the lineup.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 30

This is looking hopeless, at least in the short term. QB Andy Dalton has no chance playing behind this depleted offensive line and without his top receiver, A.J. Green.

31. Washington Redskins (0-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 29

It didn’t make much sense to fire Jay Gruden this week, since an interim coach would have had to face the Patriots in his first game Sunday. That’s a formula for a coaching move to look misguided. But the Redskins face the Dolphins after the Patriots, so making the change next week could be in play if things go as expected this weekend.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 32

The Dolphins actually had a lead Sunday before their inevitable loss. Does that qualify as them going off-script, however briefly?

