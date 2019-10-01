Eight … nine … ten.

The ball moved with metronome consistency; the guard would penetrate then kick it out to either wing and whomever was waiting in the corner would swing the ball back to the top. The poetry kept going.

Thirty-three … thirty-four … thirty-five.

Point guard Ish Smith gestured to rookie guard Justin Robinson to come closer to retrieve the ball. Robinson, with eyes shifting toward the paint and the right corner, heaved another pass. The ball never stopped moving.

Forty-eight … forty-nine … splash.

The 50th pass went to rookie Garrison Mathews, flashing to the top of the right arc and draining a three-pointer. A big cheer broke out in the gym. A new habit was beginning to take shape.

Going into the 2019-20 season without point guard John Wall, the Wizards know they must play fast by moving the ball. Over portions of the last two years when Wall missed games due to injuries and physical rehabilitation, the Wizards turned into a better passing team — instead of relying on their single playmaker in the five-time all-star. Last season, Washington developed into one of the top assists teams in the league (26.3 per game, fifth overall).

This year, however, Washington plans to emphasize that personality early and stay reliant on the pass.

“It’s simple,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “I’ve always been told, you just pass it to the next man who’s open.”

During the opening day of camp, Brooks called for drills that encouraged passing and creativity. Before the 50-pass exercise, three sets of four-man teams played on the court. If Bradley Beal’s white team scored on the blue team on one end of the court, then Beal and teammates would hustle to the other end and try to get a bucket on the red team. But a miss allowed the rebounding team to start down court and set up an offense against four defenders.

When Brooks demanded “no dribbling,” players had to run an offense by only passing the ball. All while working to get a shot off within a 14-second shot clock. In one sequence, Beal, running point, surveyed the floor and kept his dribble before crossing the half-court line. He then fired a pass to the wing, which led to rookie Rui Hachimura getting an easy look at the basket off a back cut. Though Hachimura missed, the white team tapped in the offensive rebound and retained possession to set up another no-dribble play on the other end.

“It builds a culture of moving the ball first and cutting,” center Thomas Bryant said. “A lot of times if you move the ball and you cut, guys are open. One team in particular, the San Antonio Spurs, are fabulous with that and just doing that little drill translates to the games because everyone’s moving, everyone’s cutting. And when you put that in the plays we’re trying to build in, it builds a disaster for the defensive teams out there.”

Even more troublesome for opposing defenses: the steady improvement in Beal’s playmaking skills.

His simple but heads-up play during the drill showed patience, dribbling and dissecting the defense before crossing the line. Still, Beal didn’t waste time in figuring out how the play should develop. Though last year Beal made history as the first player in franchise history to average season totals of at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, Brooks expects his two-time all-star to reach even higher assist numbers.

“I think Brad can be a six or seven assist guy this year,” Brooks said during Monday’s media day. “I think he can even take it to another level on the assist side of the ball.”

Beal would agree.

“It’s a goal of mine,” Beal said about averaging at least six assists this season. “I know I’ll be in a lot more situations to be able to do that. I know I’ll get doubled and trapped a lot this year … I expect that number to go up just because of that. I know it’s still up to me to be able to make the right reads, make the right plays. It’s definitely a goal of mine to get that assist number up, my rebound number up, everything. Just keep getting better every year.”

Hall of Famer Rod Thorn hired as senior adviser

On Tuesday, the Wizards announced the addition of longtime NBA fixture Rod Thorn.

Thorn, who has a career spanning almost six decades as a player, general manager and league executive, will help advise General Manager Tommy Sheppard in basketball operations matters. After taking in the team’s practice, Thorn told reporters he has known Sheppard for many years and described his role as a sounding board.

“They can bounce different things off me. Having been around so long, I’ve seen most things, I think, and maybe a few of them twice,” Thorn said. “However they would like to utilize me is certainly fine with me.”

Thorn began his NBA career in 1963 after being drafted by the Baltimore Bullets. He played nine seasons and later went on to work as a GM for several teams, including the Chicago Bulls where he drafted Michael Jordan. Thorn then moved to the league office where he spent 1986-2000 as executive vice president of basketball operations. In 2001, Thorn returned to the front office and as GM, rebuilt the New Jersey Nets from Eastern Conference doormat to NBA Finals contender.

In 2018, Thorn, who spent last season as a consultant with the Milwaukee Bucks, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor to the game.

After practice, Thorn shared his early assessment of the Wizards.

“I love the spirit that I see out here,” Thorn said. “So I think it’s the development of our young players around a great player like Bradley Beal.”

