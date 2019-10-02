Smith, a highly touted freshman last year, started finding consistency at the end of the 2018-19 season and had a standout NCAA tournament. Smith recorded five double-doubles last year, the third-most for a freshman in program history. Smith averaged close to 12 points and seven rebounds per game.

AD

AD

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson join Cowan as the unanimous selections on the all-conference team. Winston was selected as the unanimous preseason Big Ten player of the year.

Cowan and Smith are two of seven rotation players returning from last season’s Terps team that lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Mark Turgeon’s 2019-20 group combines depth and experience, with a strong contingent of freshmen-turned-sophomores who should make significant strides in year two.

Maryland was picked second in the unofficial preseason media poll, which began after the conference stopped rankings teams from first to last based on media ballots and is now organized by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch.

AD

Cowan also received first-team preseason honors in that poll, while Smith missed out on that five-person all-conference team by a couple votes. As a team, Maryland was picked as high as first and as low as fourth, meaning all 28 voters pegged the Terrapins to finish higher than their fifth-place 2018-19 result.

AD

Maryland will begin its season on Nov. 5 against Holy Cross, with the team’s first two conference games coming in early December against Illinois and at Penn State.

2019-20 preseason all-Big Ten team

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland*

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State*

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State*

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Nojel Eastern, Purdue

* denotes unanimous selection

Read more:

Richard Sherman hopes new California law ‘destroys the NCAA’

Sally Jenkins: California law doesn’t take from the NCAA. It keeps athletes from getting robbed.

Lorenzo Harrison III to have knee surgery, further depleting Terps’ running back corps

AD