

D.C. United's Ola Kamara, left, battles Red Bulls defender Aaron Long during an Aug. 21 match. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Ola Kamara had planned to join his D.C. United teammates last Sunday in Harrison, N.J., but to guard against aggravating a pesky hamstring ailment, he stayed behind and watched the 0-0 draw against the Red Bulls from home.

The Norwegian striker, who scored three goals in four appearances after signing in early August, has missed three consecutive matches and remains day-to-day heading into the regular season finale Sunday against FC Cincinnati at Audi Field.

If he were in peak condition, Kamara would almost certainly start in place of Wayne Rooney, who will serve a yellow-card suspension. Now, Quincy Amarikwa appears to be the front-runner, with Kamara perhaps entering at some point in the second half.

“It’s been getting better, for sure,” said Kamara, who participated in full workouts Wednesday. “Hopefully I get to play Sunday. At this point, I think I am good.”

Coach Ben Olsen said late last week that Kamara would travel for the Red Bulls match, but, Kamara said: “We build it up [to the point where] I shouldn’t feel anything because we are going into the playoffs. There was a small sensation there still, so we didn’t want to risk it. If something happens, I am probably out for the start of the playoffs.”

Kamara was not 100 percent fit when he arrived in Washington — he did not play often in the Chinese league and was off much of the summer — and now he has gone a month without any competitive minutes.

“The confidence wasn’t high enough that he was fully healed,” Olsen said of his absence against the Red Bulls. “With Wayne and Quincy available, we decided it wasn’t right to play him under any circumstance. We gave him the extra days. We’re at that point where we think he is going to turn the corner, and we hope that’s this week."

United is eager to provide minutes to Kamara this weekend. Otherwise, he will go another two weeks without playing. (Because of the FIFA match schedule, MLS will not start the playoffs until Oct. 19-20.)

“That’s one side of it,” Olsen said of getting give into a match. “The other side is if you move too quickly on this stuff, you set him up to fail and then you don’t have him for two weeks. It’s gray.”

Amarikwa has not started in almost two months but appeared in the second half of the past six matches. He also scored in a friendly against Mexican club Puebla.

Olsen mentioned central midfielder Luciano Acosta as an front-line option this weekend. The Argentine fell out of favor this summer and has started one of the past eight matches.

Because of a red-card suspension, a yellow-card ban, injuries and personal matters, Rooney will end up missing five of the final 12 regular season matches.

>> Bill Hamid “is fine,” Olsen said, despite the goalkeeper appearing to favor his groin or hamstring late in the Red Bulls match. Hamid participated in training Wednesday. Olsen did say Hamid worked through some minor muscular issues last week.

>> As expected, United finalized the signing of Moses Nyeman, a 15-year-old academy midfielder from Parkdale, Md. Terms of the homegrown contract were not disclosed. He has been playing as an amateur for Loudoun United and will remain with the second-division squad for the final four matches.

Nyeman moved to the D.C. area from Liberia when he was 10. He holds a green card for permanent residency. Last week, he was called into a U.S. under-16 national team training camp, even though he is not eligible to play in official international matches until he becomes a citizen.

Nyeman is a central midfielder with attacking instincts. He will join the first team for training camp in Florida in January, though for development purposes, we’ll probably continue playing regularly for Loudoun.

United’s other homegrown signings the past year were attacker Griffin Yow, 17, midfielder Antonio Bustamante, 22, and defender Donovan Pines, 21.

>> All 12 MLS matches Sunday will kick off simultaneously at about 4:25 p.m. Starting times are listed at 4 p.m., but because of ESPN’s pregame show before the Portland-San Jose match, every kickoff will wait. The same procedure was used last Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, United fans should keep an eye on the Major League Baseball playoff schedule, as well. Three blocks away, the Washington Nationals will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The start time has yet to be announced.

