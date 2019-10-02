

Vontaze Burfict seemed less than repentant when he jogged off the field after being ejected Sunday. (Justin Casterline / Getty Images)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the 2019 season after a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. And that punishment, which followed a career’s worth of suspensions and fines, has left Burfict brokenhearted, according to unusually emotional comments from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

“We see other people choking people out, they’re going to play this Sunday. We see other people hitting people in the helmets, they’re going to play this Sunday. And Vontaze Burfict won’t play the rest of the year?” Carr told reporters Wednesday in England, where the Raiders are preparing to play the Chicago Bears Sunday in London. “I think that’s a little excessive, if you ask me. I don’t think it’s fair, if we really got to know the guy — if the people making the decisions really knew the guy we know inside our building.

“He’s a great person,” Carr said. “His heart is broken because he’s not playing football. He just wants to play football. We don’t get a lot of time to play this game in our lives. Some of us don’t get a lot of years to do this. I’ve broken many a bones. I’m sure he’s had plenty of injuries. So to be suspended for something like that for a whole season, it puts another year on your legs, there’s a lot that goes into that we just threw out the window. I know the history situation, but this one, especially with what went on during the week, if we’re going to be fair, we need to be fair with everybody.”

[Ravens go to great lengths to prove player ‘definitely did not choke’ Odell Beckham Jr.]

Carr appeared to be alluding to several other vicious blows, including a helmet-to-helmet hit by the New England Patriots’ Jonathan Jones on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s Patriots win. Jones was not flagged on the play, which sent Allen into concussion protocol. Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams was carted off the field on a stretcher Thursday after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. Barnett was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Carr also referred to an incident in which the Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey appeared to choke Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns, something the Ravens have gone to great lengths to deny. Humphrey said he immediately apologized to Beckham after the game. The two players received offsetting penalties and remained in the game.

Burfict, who was twice suspended for dangerous hits during his seven years with the Cincinnati Bengals, was suspended Monday by the league and his appeal will be heard soon. Since entering the league with the Bengals in 2012, he has been flagged 23 times for personal fouls and 15 times for unnecessary roughness. He has been suspended or fined 13 times and this suspension will cover 12 games and postseason play, if the 2-2 Raiders get there.

His most recent hit on Doyle drew a 15-yard penalty, but a call from the league office changed that to an ejection. Burfict ran off the Lucas Oil Stadium field blowing kisses.

“Your extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision regarding accountability measures,” Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, said in announcing the suspension.

Carr said that Burfict is not the same player he was in Cincinnati.

“It will affect us that he won’t be out there. He’s a captain,” the quarterback said. “The hard thing for me to understand is, we say we’re all about people, but sometimes we don’t get to know people. I think he’s one of the most misunderstood people in the NFL. I didn’t know anything about him other than some friends from L.A. who played high school football with him told me.

“When he showed up, he quickly turned in to one of my favorite teammates I ever had. He’s one of the most genuine, awesome people I’ve ever been around. He’s a great teammate. He works his tail off and he’s a great guy. I know that he’s had a history in other places, but I think people change. I don’t think he was trying to hurt that man. That man was going down. You see it all the time. There’s flags flying everywhere."

The suspension left Burfict in the odd position of flying with the Raiders to London for this week’s game, only to return to the U.S. when the suspension was announced, as he cannot practice or have contact with the team while the appeal is pending and during the suspension. Burfict successfully appealed a five-game suspension he was given in 2017 down to three games, so perhaps there is cause for optimism.

“He knows how I feel — it hurts our team really bad,” Coach Jon Gruden said of Runyan, “and I’m anxious to see what the appeal says. I’m not happy about it. At all.”

