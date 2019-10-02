After the third game, a 42-3 loss to MacAlester College, the coaching staff shared the injury report with Grinnell’s five seniors and asked them to lead a discussion with teammates about how to handle the rest of the season. On Tuesday, the college announced it would not put a team on the field for its remaining seven games.

AD

AD

“The College is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players, including the 11 players, who over the course of the first seven weeks of practice and play, will miss some or all of the season,” the team said in a statement.

“We have a lot of mixed emotions,” Hamilton said in an interview. “We have five seniors who aren’t going to be able to play their last seven games of their career. We have first-year student athletes that we’re very keen on that won’t get to finish their first season.

College football coach calls a timeout to announce his retirement, then walks off the field

“I think there’s a lot of recognition that we made the correct choice based on the health and welfare of the students.”

The college declined to make football coach Jeff Pedersen or any players available for interviews.

AD

Grinnell has struggled for years with the size of its football rosters. In the past 40 seasons, Hamilton said, the Pioneers have had seven teams with fewer than 40 players, six with more than 50 players and the rest with between 40 and 50 players.

AD

In the past three years, the Pioneers have had fewer than 40 players on their roster.

“We would prefer to be higher. Comfortable is not a feeling that we’ve had,” Hamilton said.

But admission to Division III Grinnell, which has an undergraduate enrollment of 1,600 students, has become increasingly competitive in recent years. The college received 8,000 applications, Hamilton said, for 450 seats in the freshman class. The average two-part SAT score for newly admitted students has gone up 100 points, and the average ACT score is up between two and three points. That makes recruiting football players difficult.

AD

So does the school’s location, Hamilton said. It’s hard to recruit football players from all over the nation when they can’t find the village of Grinnell, Iowa, on a map.

That has led to the Pioneers viewing football a bit differently than other programs, even in Division III.

AD

“We feel the students should be playing the game,” former football coach Edd Bowers, told the Associated Press in 1989, the 100th anniversary of football at the college. “I think we play the game for the game’s sake. I like that. It’s not for the spectators.”

“The game has changed so tremendously, so at a place like Grinnell, it remains more or less an opportunity,” then-university president George Drake said. “I believe virtually anyone who likes to play football has a chance to play at Grinnell.”

AD

That remains true, Hamilton said this week. The Pioneers routinely start players who have no high school football experience. With so many roster spots open, if a student can keep up with the team’s physical demands while staying on top of schoolwork, he can likely suit up on game day.

“If you would have a chance to observe our team play especially when we were outnumbered the past couple of years, when we stepped on the field, it just wasn’t possible for us to outscore our opponent,” Hamilton said. “Our guys play for the love of the game, and that’s one aspect that’s upset our players, because they’re not able to play.”

AD

Howard QB Caylin Newton will redshirt and transfer after playing four games this year

But the troubles at Grinnell come at a rough time for high school sports and football in particular. Participation in high school sports dropped in 2018 for the first time in three decades according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Football is leading that decline: participation has dropped 9.1 percent over the past 10 years, and down 100,000 players since 2010.

AD

Part of that is a natural contraction in the sport’s popularity, experts say, but other issues with football, including cost and injury concerns, are starting to have an impact at the college level, Hamilton said.

“Anecdotally, we have to be experiencing some of that,” he said. “Our [university] president has keenly watched the statistics on high school players and where the participation rates have gone down and who is and is not participating based on location and based on income. While it’s hard for us to quantify that, it has to be part of what’s going on.”

AD

Grinnell will field a team in 2020, Hamilton said. The Pioneers will lose only five seniors, though more could transfer to other schools or leave the sport in the offseason. But the Pioneers are on track to have 50 players on their roster with a healthy recruiting class, he said. That would be on par with some of their rivals.

AD

He said the school has not considered ending the football program entirely.

“There’s a lot to our football program and our football future and our football past,” he said. “Our circumstances were real difficult these past couple of weeks, but we’re certain we made the right decision to protect our student athletes.”

Read more:

Derek Carr defends Vontaze Burfict, ‘one of the most misunderstood people in the NFL’

Tennessee football player to police during arrest: ‘Where I’m from, we shoot at cops’

SafeSport lifts suspension on USA Skateboarding’s Neal Hendrix

Damascus High returns to football field, a year after sexual assault case consumed town

AD