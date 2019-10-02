

Melvin Gordon owners have reason to be excited: Not only is Gordon back but he has a tasty matchup against the Broncos in Week 5. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

We are officially a quarter of the way through the fantasy football season.

Perhaps your season is going well; perhaps it isn’t. Either way, I’m here to provide assistance to keep the good time rolling or help you right the ship in Week 5.

We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Bye weeks: Lions, Dolphins.

Sleepers

Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers: With teammate Davante Adams banged up and possibly out in Week 5 (see below), Allison and Marquez Valdez-Scantling would be in line to see an uptick in targets, as would tight end Jimmy Graham. Allison had a nice first half in a Week 4 loss, tallying 52 yards receiving and a touchdown. He failed to add to those numbers in the second half, but let’s remember that Adams had a huge night. If he’s out, Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to stop throwing the ball. Allison was coming into his own during the 2018 season before suffering a season-ending injury, and now may find himself in position to be fantasy relevant again. Allison is owned in 34 percent of ESPN leagues.

Auden Tate, WR, Bengals: If there was a lone bright spot in Cincinnati’s poor showing on Monday night, it was Tate, who finished with four receptions for 50 yards. The Bengals are not expecting A.J. Green back for at least a couple more weeks; John Ross III was playing well in his place but was injured on Monday night. That leaves Tate in position to pick up some major playing time. Combined with a home matchup against a Arizona Cardinals secondary that’s been vulnerable, Tate looks downright appealing for owners in need of an WR2/flex play. Tate is available in 97 percent of ESPN leagues.

Fringe Starters

Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings: It took three-plus games for Diggs to show some solid production, but that will go a long way toward easing the trepidation his owners have felt the last couple weeks, when the Minnesota passing attack left a lot to be desired. The good news is that there are several upcoming games on the Vikings’ schedule that give reason for further optimism. Diggs and Co. will face the New York Giants in Week 5, with games against the Eagles, Redskins and Chiefs to follow. Start him with confidence.

Austin Ekeler / Melvin Gordon, RBs, Chargers: Los Angeles welcomes back Gordon after a contract holdout. The Chargers host the Denver Broncos, who just gave up 225 yards rushing to Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette. This is the rare situation where both RBs are capable of delivering solid production. Gordon will get his first touches of the season. Ekeler will continue to get some carries and be utilized as a receiver, and as he showed last year, Ekeler can contribute even when Gordon is active. Both players should be productive in Week 5.

49ers WRs: Much like the aforementioned situation in Minnesota, the passing attack of San Francisco also has been a little bit of a letdown. Marquise Goodwin, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis have all made their presence felt at points, but since training camp, most pundits have expected Pettis to emerge as the go-to wideout for the 49ers. The second-year receiver had been dealing with an injury, but with a bye week, he stands to make good on all that hype. San Francisco will host Cleveland, an appealing matchup. Is it enough to warrant putting Pettis or the others in your lineup? Chances are owners have better receiving options. At best, Pettis is a flex play, though he could have a lot of value going forward.

Injury Decisions

Davante Adams, WR, Packers: It is looking like Adams won’t be available when the Packers meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. The explanation appears to be a toe turf injury he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Eagles. It’s a big blow to Adams owners, who will need to find an alternative.

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets: New York welcomed Darnold back to practice Wednesday, but it’s still up in the air whether the quarterback will be available for Week 5. On the surface, the Eagles represent an appealing matchup for Darnold and the Jets’ passing attack. Still it might be best to see how Week 5 goes before inserting Darnold into your lineup. If he plays, however, that should provide a fantasy boost to wideouts Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.

