

Julian Edelman has caught 14 of 22 passes from the slot for 153 yards and 1.6 yards per route run, seventh-most among slot receivers this season, per Pro Football Focus. (Ron Schwane/AP)

A quarter of the season is behind us and we’re starting to see some relevant fantasy football trends. For example, you don’t want to start any skill position players against the New England Patriots. New England has allowed a league-low 46 total fantasy points per game to non-quarterback skill players. Some of that is influenced by the Pats’ soft opening schedule, but still, this is a defense that is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 41.0 passer rating against. An incomplete pass, by comparison, earns a quarterback a 39.6 passer rating.

The San Francisco 49ers (58) and Buffalo Bills (60) are also tough to score against for skill players.

On the flip side, the defenses to target for your skill position starters are the Miami Dolphins (97 fantasy points per game to non-quarterback skill players) and Washington Redskins (85). Miami is on a bye this week, leaving only Washington to focus your efforts on.

Here are six roster suggestions, with three players to start and three to sit, that help exploit these trends.

[Andy Dalton and Tyler Eifert are quality waiver wire fill-ins]

Start

Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

Quarterback Tom Brady and Edelman are having an off year in terms of production, but that should change in Week 5 against the Redskins. Washington’s struggling defense is allowing a passer rating of 117.6 to opposing quarterbacks targeting their wideouts, third-worst in the league this season, and one of their slot corners, rookie Jimmy Moreland, hasn’t been effective at stopping slot receivers, allowing 10 of 11 targets to be caught for 124 yards and a touchdown (143.9 passer rating against).

In Week 1, DeSean Jackson caught 5 of 6 targets for 119 yards and two touchdowns from the slot against Washington. In Week 2, Randall Cobb went 5 for 5 for 24 yards. In Week 4, Sterling Shepard hauled in 7 of 8 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins. Edelman, meanwhile, has caught 14 of 22 targets from the slot for 153 yards and 1.6 yards per route run, the seventh-most among slot receivers this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jones appeared to be regulated to a backup role behind Peyton Barber, but then Jones started to receive a higher rate of the team’s offensive snaps. That continued Sunday, when he was used on almost twice as many snaps as Barber (36 to 19).

Jones has also been the more efficient rusher when he’s had the ball. For example, Jones has 12 broken tackles on 50 rushing attempts compared to six for Barber on 53 rushing attempts. Jones also has three runs of 15 yards or more this season; Barber has one. And Jones is averaging almost three yards per route run, while Barber has managed less than a yard per route run this season.

Ronald Jones II had 19 for 70 yards in week 4 with two big runs called back due to penalty, but his cuts, lateral quickness, make-miss, and finishing were all really impressive. Ran hard and decisively. pic.twitter.com/JsfsKq6P5G — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 1, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles defense/special teams

Philadelphia will face off the Jets this week, a hapless offense that is managing a league-low 0.5 points per drive. Yes, that’s lower than the Miami Dolphins (0.6 points per drive this season), who appear to be a historically bad team. The Jets are also being forced to go three-and-out a league-high 47 percent of the time (the league average is 29 percent), further limiting the effectiveness of their drives.

As an added bonus, the Eagles are available in 68 percent of fantasy leagues.

[Five Redskins bright spots on a humiliatingly bad team]

Sit

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Ekeler has produced 490 yards from scrimmage with a league-high six total touchdowns, but he will be bumped from the top of the depth chart by the return of holdout Melvin Gordon.

“No doubt. [Gordon is] our starter,” Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn said, via NFL.com. “He was the starter for a reason and I like the way Austin and J.J [Justin Jackson]'s been working. They’ve done a heck of a job. They’ve both proved they can play in this league, [and] they will still have a major role in the offense. But as soon as Melvin’s ready, he’ll go back. He’ll go back to No. 1.”

Ekeler could have value in a flex spot, but it’s worth noting that when both Gordon and Ekeler were available for the Chargers last season, Ekeler never played more than 41 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan leads the NFL in passing attempts this year but his overall efficiency leaves a lot to be desired. His on-target rate (73 percent) has declined from a year ago (78 percent), per Sports Info Solutions, and his six interceptions are the most by a passer in 2019.

To further complicate matters, he and the Falcons will be facing the Houston Texans in Week 5, a team that has the league’s third-best pass-rushing unit, per Pro Football Focus. And Ryan’s passer rating has dropped from 112.2 in a clean pocket to 52.1 when facing pass pressure this season, the latter poor enough to place Ryan 23rd out of 27 qualified quarterbacks.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

The rookie had a sensational Sunday afternoon last week, catching all three of his targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns, the first two scores of his career. However, that output came against a porous Atlanta secondary, which is allowing opposing quarterbacks to post a passer rating against of 100.8 this season. In Week 5, Brown and the Titans will face the Buffalo Bills, a secondary that is allowing a meager 64.3 passer rating against, second only to the Patriots’ 41.0.

Read more:

Week 5 fantasy football rankings

With Kirk Cousins struggling, the QB carousel of 2018 continues to sputter

Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict banned for the rest of the season for helmet-to-helmet hit

Rams’ Todd Gurley hates Thursday night games, calls them ‘the dumbest thing ever’

The Redskins would be a lot of fun if they were as good as Bill Belichick says they are

Ranking the NFL’s biggest surprises through the first quarter of the season