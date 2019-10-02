

Caylin Newton, seen in 2017 as a freshman, briefly took Howard to a great height with an upset victory over UNLV that season. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Howard quarterback Caylin Newton has likely played his final game for the Bison.

The younger brother of Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton still intends to graduate from the university in May, but he said in a statement Tuesday he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This will allow other schools to contact and recruit him.

“After speaking with my family and some of the greats who have played at this prestigious university, they have all contributed to giving me the clarity and guidance to make the decision I think is best for my future,” Newton wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “… Thank you HU for support through my athletic transition. I will always be a Howard Bison.”

Newton’s decision comes after he opted to sit out Saturday’s game against Bethune-Cookman University. Newton qualifies for a redshirt this season because he played only four games.

In an interview late Tuesday, his father, Cecil Newton Sr., emphasized Caylin’s decision was not predetermined coming into this season, which began with a 79-0 loss to Maryland and now has Howard with a 1-4 record.

“It does come as a surprise, there were some extenuating circumstances that we considered in this abrupt decision,” Cecil Newton said. “I applaud the Howard experience — it’s not like he’s going to leave next week. We’ll be here until graduation in May; he’s not saying his goodbyes.”

Caylin Newton’s arrival at Howard in 2017 was met with immediate hope that he could pump life into the school’s football program. It didn’t take him long to exceed expectations. In his first game, Newton led the Bison to a 43-40 victory against UNLV after oddsmakers declared them 45-point underdogs.

In that game, the 6-foot quarterback rushed for 190 yards on 21 carries and accounted for three touchdowns, contributing 330 yards of total offense. It was one of the biggest college football upsets of all time. The Bison finished the season 7-4 after going 3-19 the two seasons prior, and Newton was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rookie of the year.

[Cam Newton’s brother, Caylin, seeks to make a name for himself at Howard]

Statistically, Newton had an impressive career as a Bison. He won MEAC offensive player of the year last season after leading the Football Championship Subdivision in total offense (313.3 yards per game) and average passing yardage (263 per game), but Howard took a step backward, going 4-6.

The Bison have struggled this season, winning only Newton’s last game, 24-9, over Delaware State on Sept. 21.

Cecil Newton said Caylin hasn’t determined where he’ll play next. Caylin will consider a school with a strong master’s program in sports management or marketing, according to his father, as he decides between a couple career paths.

Unlike his older brother Cam, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Caylin isn’t considered a high-level pro prospect.

“He won’t play football all his life,” Cecil Newton added. “He’s got to have something else, too.”

