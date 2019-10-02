With Nicklas Backstrom and Braden Holtby in contract years, Capitals could be facing an era’s end

“It’s a really difficult decision for us organizationally, you know, to put Copley on waivers,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “Organizationally it was the right thing for our team to do and where we are at in today’s cap world is a tough one, and especially with his work ethic, who he is as a person, what he means to our locker room, you know, it was a real tough day yesterday to inform him that he wasn’t coming on this trip and ultimately putting him on waivers.”

Samsonov, 22, has been considered the team’s goalie of the future and top prospect from the moment he was drafted in the first round in 2015. Samsonov is expected to make his NHL debut Friday as the starter against the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum, according to Coach Todd Reirden.

With the Capitals facing a tight salary cap, Copley’s $1.1 million salary was going to be difficult. Samsonov, who is waiver-exempt, carries a $925,000 cap hit, which doesn’t completely solve Washington’s crunch, but gets them closer to being compliant when Evgeny Kuznetsov returns from his three-game suspension for “inappropriate conduct.”

Reirden said the way Samsonov has distinguished himself with the way he carries himself on the ice, his composure and how he plays really big in the net. Samsonov played in a game and a half for the Capitals during preseason. Last year in the AHL, Samsonov recorded his first AHL shutout Jan. 12 and then another in his next start, rolling to a 15-3-1-1 record to end the regular season with a 1.78 goals against average and a .948 save percentage in that span.

Capitals and Blues, past two Stanley Cup champs, show ‘heavy’ hockey is back in season opener

“I thought during the year last year, he really improved and there is a learning curve for those types of guys that come over and playing and practicing, everything about the KHL works is different,” Reirden said. “With the amount of practice reps, he had to condition himself completely differently as a goaltender. When he got over here, it took him a bit of a time to get up and running, but by the end of the year in Hershey last year he was outstanding for them.”

Now, with Holtby playing on an expiring contract, Samsonov will get his chance to prove he could be the Capitals’ future in the net.

“I think his confidence level is completely different for him,” Reirden said. “He is more comfortable so now we are able to see the raw ability that he has. I felt like last year everything was happening a little too quick for him and at times, he just looked uncomfortable and not able to really showcase these elite abilities that he has.”

Defenseman Martin Fehervary, 19, is expected to make his NHL debut Wednesday. He is slated to be paired with Radko Gudas on the third pairing. Defenseman Michal Kempny, who tore his hamstring in April and is not in the lineup Wednesday against St. Louis, was finally back in a regular dark-blue contact jersey during Wednesday’s morning skate. Reirden confirmed he was cleared for contact and did not rule out the possibility Kempny could play in either of the Capitals’ upcoming games against the Islanders on Friday or against Carolina in Saturday’s home opener.

Capitals lines vs Blues:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Eller-Oshie

Hagelin-Stephenson-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway



Siegenthaler-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Fehervary-Gudas



Holtby — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 2, 2019

