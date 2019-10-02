The Browns were livid and Humphrey apologized to Beckham for his behavior.

Watch as Marlon Humphrey (#RavensFlock ) choke slams OBJ (#Browns ) and keeps his hands around his throat! pic.twitter.com/tIBC4uE22v — History of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) September 29, 2019

On Tuesday, the Ravens’ team website published its interpretation of events, which, if you can believe it, sided with Humphrey.

In a blog post titled “Marlon Humphrey Didn’t Choke Odell Beckham Jr.,” author Ryan Mink offered a play-by-play analysis of the scuffle and asserted his team’s cornerback did nothing more than hold onto Beckham’s jersey to protect himself. It was the Browns’ star wide receiver, he says, who “definitely punched” Humphrey.

AD

He further argued tempers flared because of how effectively Humphrey had defended Beckham, who had gone without a catch to that point.

AD

Reporters for team sites don’t necessarily speak for the franchise’s key figures at all times — though they are employed by the team, and the Ravens’ official Twitter page promoted the post as if it uncovered the Zapruder film of the Humphrey-Beckham scuffle.

There’s been a lot of talk about the play between Marlon Humphrey and Odell Beckham Jr.



Close-up video shows exactly what happened, and that Humphrey didn’t choke him.



📰: https://t.co/mdpmljNMxl pic.twitter.com/AO9KAfCW6a — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 1, 2019

On Sunday, Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens vowed to escalate the case to Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating. ESPN on Tuesday confirmed Kitchens had contacted the league about the alleged choking incident.

Both players received offsetting penalties after the fight and were allowed to continue playing. It’s not clear if there will be any further discipline as a result.

AD

Asked about the Ravens’ defense of their player Tuesday, Kitchens answered rhetorically.

Baker Mayfield vs. Rex Ryan might be the NFL season’s most fun, unexpected battle

“Did you see the video?” he said to ESPN. “That’s my response. Everybody saw the video.”

AD

On Monday, Kitchens expressed himself much more fiercely.

“Here’s my big deal with that: I just want to have consistency on how we’re going to deal with things, okay?” Kitchens reportedly said during a Monday conference call. “I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat. I don’t like that. I don’t think that needs to be in our game, and I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it.”

The back-and-forth between Baltimore and Cleveland follows a Sunday filled with tension in the NFL. Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was placed in concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots’ defensive back Jonathan Jones.

AD

AD

Following their loss to New England, Bills Coach Sean McDermott wondered why Jones wasn’t ejected for the play.

“There’s no room in football for that,” McDermott told reporters. “I thought he should have been thrown out. But other than that, I’m not going to get into that. That’s for the league to get into.”

Jones argued the hit was a football play, which he carried out with “no malice or intent.”

Read more on the NFL:

The Browns kept the Ravens from running away with the AFC North

This NFL season has been filled with injuries and controversies. Viewers are tuning in.

The wisdom, and folly, of the NFL’s new pass interference rule was on display Thursday night

AD