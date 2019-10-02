

Charlie Morton will take the ball for Tampa Bay on Wednesday. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

There is no one else in baseball like the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, but they are mirror images of each other. They are those wild twin cousins out of some distant branch of the family who show up at the holidays to thrill and appall the other kids with their crazy stories and antics. And you can’t help but adore them.

When they meet Wednesday night at Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum in the American League wild card game (8:09 p.m., ESPN), it will mark an individual triumph for each team — the 97-win A’s, runners-up to the Houston Astros in the AL West, and the 96-win Rays, runners-up to the New York Yankees in the East — but it will also represent a collective victory for baseball’s have-nots.

Among the things the A’s and Rays don’t have:

*Money. According to Spotrac, they ranked 25th and 30th, respectively, in 2019 payrolls, with the A’s at $92.9 million and the Rays at $63.1 million. In the latter’s case, that is more than three times lower than the $229.1 million spent by the Boston Red Sox — who, in case it needs to be said again, missed the playoffs one year after winning the World Series.

*Fans. The A’s and Rays ranked 23rd and 29th, respectively, in attendance this season, with the Rays beating out only the 105-loss Miami Marlins. Don’t let the raucous, sellout crowd at the Coliseum on Wednesday night fool you: Major League Baseball views both teams’ attendance deficits and stadium situations as major issues.

*Superstars. Players such as Rays outfielder/designated hitter Austin Meadows and right-hander Tyler Glasnow, and A’s third baseman Matt Chapman and shortstop Marcus Semien would be icons if they played in New York or Boston. But despite the appreciation they draw from hardcore fans, they fly largely under the national radar.

What the A’s and Rays share are the traits that have made each franchise successful — the A’s making their fifth playoff appearance in eight years, the Rays winning 90-plus games for the second straight years and sixth time in this decade — despite their material disadvantages: resourcefulness, creativity, smarts and an underdog mentality that serves them well when the calendar turns to October and baseball’s blue bloods assert their dominance.

“Oakland and Tampa are two of the most creative organizations in baseball,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch, whose team will face the winner, told reporters Sunday. “I have no idea what they’re going to do.”

American League wild-card game

Tampa Bay Rays (96-66) at Oakland Athletics (97-65)

When: Wednesday, 8:09 p.m.

Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

Starting pitchers: Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA) vs. Sean Manaea (4-0, 1.21 ERA)

While nine-figure contracts were being handed out across the game this past winter and spring — with Bryce Harper (Phillies) and Manny Machado (Padres) together inking deals worth $630 million — the A’s and Rays spent only about $70 million between them on eight major league free agents, none of whom got more than two years.

But the Rays, in particular, wound up with one of the most impactful signings of the offseason, with a two-year, $30 million deal for veteran right-hander Charlie Morton — who, at age 35, went 16-6 with a 3.05 ERA, and who, in the year of the home run, gave up long balls at the lowest rate of any pitcher in the majors (0.7 per nine innings pitched).

On Wednesday night, Morton — perhaps best known for pitching the final four innings of Game 7 of the 2017 World Series for the Astros — will get the ball to start the wild-card game for the Rays. Morton has one of the best curveballs in baseball, and the A’s lineup has been below league-average against curves this season.

Although Tampa Bay has been one of the most creative teams in baseball when it comes to divvying up the nine innings of a game — they popularized, if not invented, the concept of the “opener” last season — Morton, as long as he’s effective, could go six innings against the A’s, before giving way to one of the best and deepest bullpens in the game.

Glasnow, a 26-year-old flamethrower with a high-90s fastball, will likely be next and could go for multiple innings. Glasnow missed most of this season with forearm soreness, but returned in September throwing 100-mph fastballs and posting a 1.46 ERA for the month, while striking out nearly half of the batters he faced and limiting opposing batters to a .119/.213/.262 slash line. There may not be a more unhittable pitcher in the postseason at the moment.

The A’s will counter with lefty Sean Manaea, who also returned from a lengthy injury in September with untouchable results: 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and an opponents’ slash line of .160/.229/.280. Manaea, 27, was not expected to pitch at all in 2019 following shoulder surgery in September 2018, but progressed quicker than expected and beat out veteran Mike Fiers for the A’s starting assignment.

Because the Rays are heavy users of platoons, Oakland’s choice of Manaea is likely to keep first baseman Ji-Man Choi and second baseman Brandon Lowe, two of Tampa Bay’s best hitters, on the bench for the first half of the game.

With bullpen stalwarts Blake Treinen and Lou Trivino shelved with injuries, the A’s could turn to rookies A.J. Puk and/or Jesus Luzardo, rated as two of the top pitching prospects in the game at the start of the season, in high-leverage spots.

But the A’s will be looking to get a lead in the eighth or ninth inning to Liam Hendricks, one of the top closers in the game this season (1.80 ERA, 0.965 WHIP, 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings).

Yes, one year ago Hendricks, as an opener, threw the first pitches for the A’s in the wild card game, a 7-2 loss to the Yankees. This year, if all goes well for Oakland, he will throw the final pitches. Few teams in baseball would draw it up that way in back-to-back years, but one of the few who would appreciate the creative symmetry is the one that will be in the opposing dugout Wednesday night.

