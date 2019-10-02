The civil suit by Fox follows legal action in August from one of his partners, former San Jose Sharks co-owner and VeriSign CEO Stratton Sclavos, who failed in his attempt to get a temporary restraining order issued against Fox. In that attempt, Sclavos and other signatories affiliated with Echo Fox accused the former Celtic and Laker of “willful, wanton, and intentionally destructive efforts toward the Partnership,” according to that complaint.

Echo Fox, which was once seen as a paragon within the ever-growing esports industry for its traditional sports-inspired management philosophy and stylish Beverly Hills headquarters, has been embroiled in controversy since Fox threatened to leave the organization earlier this year as a result of racist and threatening text messages sent by Amit Raizada, another partner in the corporate structure surrounding Echo Fox.

From August: Echo Fox partners seek temporary restraining order against Rick Fox

That text message resulted in Riot Games, the operator of the League of Legends Championship Series, demanding Echo Fox remove Raizada or sell its franchise slot in the lucrative esports league. The slot was later sold to another competitive gaming outfit, Evil Geniuses, for more than $30 million, according to a person familiar with the sale.

Messages left with Raizada and Sclavos were not immediately returned.

The suit lists Raizada and Sclavos as defendants, along with a number of John Does, but Raizada is the focus. The suit alleges Raizada befriended him before engaging in complex instances of fraud, including using investor funds for his own personal use. According to the lawsuit, this included leasing a Beverly Hills house estimated at more than $20,000 per month, up to $100,000 in expenses that did not require company approval, and $350,000 in salary.

The complaint says Sclavos received a $2 million loan from company funds after securing a large round of fundraising. When Fox and another business partner, Khalid Jones, took control of Echo Fox via a majority stake of the general partner in January of this year, the complaint says it had $6 million in debt, despite a $38 million raise by an entity Sclavos controlled only a few months prior.

Raizada has been the defendant in at least two other lawsuits alleging similar actions as those cited by Fox.

Fox remains in control of Echo Fox at least until Oct. 21, at which time a supermajority of 80 percent of the team’s shareholders could remove Esports LLC, which Fox and Jones control, as the general partner of the team.

