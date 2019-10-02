Hendrix, 46, was placed on interim suspension pending an investigation on Oct. 19, 2018, when Julie Lynn Kindstrand Nelson, a professional skateboarder, accused him of improper contact with her when she was 14 and 15 and he was in his early 30s.

“No further action will be taken at this time and … there are no current temporary measures or sanctions effecting Mr. Hendrix’s eligibility to participate in sport,” SafeSport wrote in a letter, according to ESPN, and Hendrix’s name was removed from the database compiled by SafeSport, the Olympic community initiative to recognize, reduce and respond to misconduct (including bullying, hazing, harassment, emotional and physical misconduct and sexual misconduct, including child sexual abuse).

“The decision to administratively close a matter is based upon the evidence and information that is currently available to the Center,” the letter stated. “Should additional information become available, the Center may reopen the matter and proceed with further inquiry and/or investigation.”

Kindstrand Nelson, now 26, also reported the allegations to the Costa Mesa, Calif., Police Department on Oct. 11, 2018, but the Orange County district attorney declined to pursue a case last November, saying, according to ESPN, the allegations could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The last few months have been by far the toughest of my entire life,” Hendrix wrote in an email to ESPN. “I am determined not to let this define me.”

According to Dan Gilleon, a lawyer representing Kindstrand Nelson in a civil lawsuit she filed against Hendrix in December, the SafeSport investigation was closed because Gilleon would not permit her to speak with investigators. “Having an organization conduct a tangential investigation while I am litigating a civil case is not uncommon,” Gilleon wrote. “I normally don’t allow my clients to participate in those investigations because they are mostly impotent, toothless exercises that accomplish very little.”

Hendrix is a former pro skateboarder who won X Games medals in vert skateboarding in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He has worked as a broadcast commentator for NBC, ESPN, CBS and Red Bull. He was placed on interim suspension last year by USA Skateboarding and is no longer listed as a member of any of the organization’s committees.

