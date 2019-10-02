While handcuffed in the back seat, Banks made a number of derogatory statements toward the officers, at one point telling them “y’all wouldn’t want to see me without that badge.” He also addressed a woman who was participating in a ride-along with the arresting officer.

“Ma’am, I don’t think you want to be an intern, because where I’m from, we shoot at cops. I’m from Memphis, Tennessee,” Banks said in the expletive-filled video, first obtained by WBIR-TV.

The video also shows Banks being complimentary of the officers, at one point saying he “never met no police officers as nice as y’all.”

On Tuesday, Banks apologized in a school-issued statement.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my family, the University of Tennessee and the law enforcement community,” Banks said. “I deeply regret my language and attitude in the video. I have great respect for our police men and women, and I am embarrassed by my actions that night. That’s not who I am. I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward.”

Police also recorded Banks and the officers talking with Volunteers Coach Jeremy Pruitt on the phone. At one point, Pruitt asked why the officers had to arrest Banks. They responded that they were legally obligated to do so because of the warrant.

“This is the silliest s--- I’ve ever seen in my life,” Pruitt told them. “I’ve got it. I understand. I’ve worked at four places, and I ain’t ever had no crap like this except for here. Because the people usually say, ‘Hey, something’s not right here.’ ”

“Jeremy’s behavior and comments are unacceptable and portrayed himself and our football program very poorly and he understands that,” Pruitt said in the school-issued statement Tuesday. “We will address the matter internally.

“I’m determined to do what I can to help Jeremy grow up and become a better man. Our team and staff respect our law enforcement and we will continue to educate our players on how to carry themselves at all times.”

Banks, a reserve linebacker, had two interceptions during the Chattanooga game that preceded his arrest but did not see the field much during the Vols’ game against Florida the next weekend. On Monday, Pruitt said that was because of an ankle injury, the Tennessean reports. A school spokesman told the paper that Banks resolved his warrant the day after the arrest.

