So when the players returned to begin the offseason, their mantra became “Next Step,” alluding to the hope that the 2019-20 campaign will stretch deeper into March and the group will climb higher in the Big Ten.

“We set a foundation last year,” junior Darryl Morsell said Wednesday at Big Ten media day. “That motto is like: ‘Let’s take that next step to go farther. Let’s take that next step to have more success.’ ”

That’s what’s expected when a team combines the depth and talent of these Terrapins. Cowan and Smith both landed on the preseason all-conference team. The only other school with multiple names on the list is Michigan State, a national title favorite. After finishing fifth last season in the Big Ten, Maryland was picked second in the unofficial preseason media poll.

The hype and hoopla around Maryland basketball began almost instantly after Virginia won the national title. The program appeared high in most early rankings. Those projections became even more solid after Maryland had a quiet offseason with only Bruno Fernando departing for the NBA draft.

Instead of shying away from the expectations around the program, Coach Mark Turgeon has leaned in. Because when he looks at his roster — and the way in which those players worked through the summer and fall — he has confidence.

“If we didn’t think we were good and we were picked second, we’d be worried,” Turgeon said, “but we think we have a good team.”

Consider Maryland’s players, the ones who will drive the potential of this team when the season begins next month — and perhaps more importantly, come March when the success of this team will be defined.

Turgeon joked that Smith, the 6-foot-10 freshman who earned the nickname Stix as a kid, should now be called “Logs” to reflect how much he has developed physically this offseason. He’s poised to become one of the best players in the conference during his sophomore season.

“He’s right there knocking on the door,” said Morsell, who played high school ball with Smith. "He’s trying to kick in that door. He’s doing whatever he has to do to improve as a player.”

For Cowan’s size, Turgeon said he doesn’t think “there’s a better defender in the country for what he does.” The 6-foot senior point guard has started 99 games, every single one since he arrived on campus in 2016. Cowan is back, Turgeon said, “to leave a legacy of winning.”

Cowan and Smith will be the key cogs. But consider the others, too. Sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins, the player Turgeon said took the biggest leap over the summer, often appeared in the gym four times a day. Morsell should carry the poise and consistency he found late last season into this year, becoming a mature, collected leader even if not the most high-profile one. Sophomore guard Eric Ayala has become more athletic, Turgeon said, while developing into “one of the better shooters I’ve ever coached.” Sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. has gained 30 pounds since he stepped on campus a year ago.

It’s obvious that the Terrapins have the right pieces — the depth, the talent, the experience. Now they need the results to match the expectations.

“We have two or three guys that might separate themselves, but then from there to nine, 10, 11, we've got great depth,” Turgeon said. “We didn't have that depth last year. I put guys in just to put them in because we were tired. Now I can put guys in and they're ready for it.”

The freshmen, especially forward Makhi Mitchell and swingman Donta Scott, could make meaningful contributions. But the team is far less dependent on their immediate growth compared to last year when Fernando and Cowan had to carry much of the load, particularly early in the season.

When the new season begins next month, any lineup will feature reliable players with valuable experience. Maryland is no longer a young team. Sure, the rotation will still be heavily weighted toward underclassmen — but ones who began establishing themselves a year ago and have likely improved since the tournament exit.

“I still don’t think we understand our potential yet,” Cowan said. “... This is one of the hardest-working teams I’ve probably been around in terms of players getting extra work, players just wanting to be the best player they can be.”

That’s the process that began long ago in the spring and will finally show itself soon. Much of what Maryland encounters this year shouldn’t be new. Morsell called the first weekend of the tournament in Jacksonville an “eye-opener” — the police escorts, the way all sorts of distant friends emerged to wish him well, every bit of the fanfare. It was enjoyable, all the way up until the moment the players headed toward the gloomy locker room after the loss.

That’s why they all want to make it back but stay longer. And it has become more than a hope. It’s this season’s expected, and realistic, result.

“I feel like everything is in place for us to take the next step,” Morsell said. “It’s just up to us to do it.”

