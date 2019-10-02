

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 29: Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (85) on the bench after the Washington Redskins offense goes four and out during the game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis has suffered a concussion and is in the league-mandated protocol, according to a person familiar with his medical status.

Coach Jay Gruden did not include Davis in his injury update after Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, or during his Monday news conference. The team is not required to put out an official injury report until after Wednesday’s practice.

News of Davis’s injury was first reported by The Athletic.

If Davis is unable to play against the New England Patriots this week, it will make an offense that was already banged up even more short-handed. Starting tight end Jordan Reed has been in the concussion protocol since the preseason, and Davis had been the starter at the position. Jeremy Sprinkle is the next man up.

Washington was without three starters last week, in guard Brandon Scherff (ankle), center Chase Roullier (ankle) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring). That isn’t counting Reed, running back Derrius Guice (on injured reserved with a knee injury) or left tackle Trent Williams, who continues to hold out.

This is a bad week to be without several key players, considering the Patriots are the top-ranked defense in the NFL through four weeks, allowing 27 total points in four games for an average of 6.8 points per game. New England is on pace to allow just 108 points all season, which would shatter the NFL’s 16-game record of 165 set by the Baltimore Ravens in 2000.