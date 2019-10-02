One of the greatest moments in Nationals history ended with the 20-year-old Soto pumping his fists and pounding his chest as he was tagged out between second and third base, reveling in his TOOTBLAN — which he later said was intentional — as if to say, “Potential insurance run be damned; the sooner this inning ends, the sooner we can get three outs and celebrate a berth in the NLDS.”

We think we can tweet videos again so here's Juan Soto's game-winning hit and OH MY GOODNESS IT'S EVEN MORE INCREDIBLE THAN WE REMEMBERED.#ChildishBambino // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/iBCkc7hUaJ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 2, 2019

Here’s how Soto’s hit and Victor Robles’s game-ending catch looked and sounded from several vantage points inside Nationals Park, including from Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov’s seats behind home plate. These will never get old.

Hey DC...



You all are INCREDIBLE.



Thanks for helping us #STAYINTHEFIGHT



(We'll see you again on Sunday.) pic.twitter.com/0KQ0oglAyd — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 2, 2019

The fan’s play-by-play in this video is top notch. Here’s the call by Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler.

Soto received a hero’s welcome as he took his spot in left field in the top of the ninth.

Kuznetsov, who is suspended for the first three games of the regular season and therefore not in St. Louis with his teammates for Wednesday’s opener against the Blues, did “The Bird” after the Nationals won.

Good luck charm, Evgeny Kuznetsov 🐥 pic.twitter.com/QroapxN6Zu — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) October 2, 2019

This final out crowd reaction. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/mZGTH01JsD — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2019

Final out of the NL wildcard game #STAYINTHEFIGHT 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/RkkqP214Pb — Tramel Raggs (@Raggs_No_Riches) October 2, 2019

These fans provided others in their section with a celebratory shower.

This gentleman was reduced to tears, and he was not alone. What sorts of moments will the NLDS bring?

The man sitting next to me at the game was brought to tears when we won and it was beautiful pic.twitter.com/yXLX7cfhEp — Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) October 2, 2019

