The roar from the 42,933 fans at Nationals Park, most of whom were standing when Juan Soto turned on a 1-1 fastball from Brewers closer Josh Hader and deposited it into right field in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s wild-card game, was immediate.

Fans knew that Michael A. Taylor, who started the rally with a hit-by-pitch, and Andrew Stevenson, who pinch-ran for Ryan Zimmerman after Zimmerman’s broken-bat single put runners on the corners, would score to tie the game. They could not, in those first delirious seconds after contact, yet know that the ball would take an awkward hop and squirt under the glove of Brewers rookie outfielder Trent Grisham, allowing Anthony Rendon to score the go-ahead run from first. The roar continued, as friends and strangers hugged and high-fived each other in the stands, and sent beverages flying in celebration.

One of the greatest moments in Nationals history ended with the 20-year-old Soto pumping his fists and pounding his chest as he was tagged out between second and third base, reveling in his TOOTBLAN — which he later said was intentional — as if to say, “Potential insurance run be damned; the sooner this inning ends, the sooner we can get three outs and celebrate a berth in the NLDS.”

Here’s how Soto’s hit and Victor Robles’s game-ending catch looked and sounded from several vantage points inside Nationals Park, including from Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov’s seats behind home plate. These will never get old.

The fan’s play-by-play in this video is top notch. Here’s the call by Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler.

The winning hit. The place was rockin. #nats

Curly W x 3!!! #getloud #nats

Soto received a hero’s welcome as he took his spot in left field in the top of the ninth.

Kuznetsov, who is suspended for the first three games of the regular season and therefore not in St. Louis with his teammates for Wednesday’s opener against the Blues, did “The Bird” after the Nationals won.

LA. We coming. #DeoDoesAmerica #Nats

These fans provided others in their section with a celebratory shower.

This gentleman was reduced to tears, and he was not alone. What sorts of moments will the NLDS bring?

