

Jonquel Jones scored 32 points in Game 2, the most in a finals game since 2011. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Washington Mystics Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault had a go-to line throughout this WNBA season whenever he was asked about league MVP Elena Delle Donne’s improvement as a player.

“When she was out, we missed her defense as much as we did her offense, and I never thought I’d say that just because she’s so dominant offensively,” Thibault said one August practice, repeating a quote he’d given in June and July as well. “She’s become a better help defender, seeing more situations occurring in front of her so she can react quicker. Her shot-blocking has been huge … she’s been a big key to our defense in the lane.”

When Delle Donne exited Tuesday’s Game 2 of the WNBA Finals in the first quarter with back spasms — she’s had ongoing back tightness since the end of the regular season and was scheduled for an MRI exam on Wednesday — the Mystics lost one of the most potent offensive forces in the league. Delle Donne was second in the WNBA in scoring during the regular season (19.5 points per game), when she became the first player in league history to shoot at least 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent on three-pointers and 90 percent from the free throw line.

But what may have made an even bigger impact on this Washington team full of skilled shooters was the loss of Delle Donne's defense.

The Mystics shot 47.2 percent from the floor in Tuesday’s 99-87 loss to the Connecticut Sun, about on par with their rate during their record breaking regular season, despite the fact that three key starters not named Delle Donne didn’t score in double figures. Ariel Atkins, LaToya Sanders and Natasha Cloud combined for just 16 shot attempts Tuesday. Even then, Washington was able to tie the game early in the fourth quarter thanks to a lift from the bench unit, including 23 points from Emma Meesseman.

What the Mystics weren’t able to do was stop the runaway freight train that was Sun leading scorer Jonquel Jones. Nor was the team able to keep Connecticut off the glass all game — two issues that could be big problems for Washington in the WNBA Finals if Delle Donne is limited by her injury. The Mystics have played five games without Delle Donne this season, including her brief appearances of 3:28 on Tuesday and a July game at Los Angeles in which she played one minute before leaving with a broken nose. They lost all of them.

Making matters worse for Washington is that the series now heads to the Sun's home court for Sunday's Game 3 and Tuesday's Game 4.

“We’ve got a lot to fix after tonight, rebounding being one,” Thibault said after the Game 2 loss. “That would be the first place to go.”

Connecticut dominated Washington on the boards, 41-27, in Game 2. Washington gave up 28 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds — a far more productive line than in its Game 1 victory when Delle Donne did most of the defending on Jones. In the series opener, the Mystics out-rebounded the Sun 28-27 and gave up just nine offensive rebounds for 13 second-chance points.

The primary different on the boards Tuesday night was that Jones was left to run free.

The George Washington University graduate became the first player in WNBA playoffs history to score 32 points and 18 rebounds in a game; her nine offensive rebounds were the most ever in a finals game. She took 24 shots in Game 2, triple the number she took in Game 1 with Delle Donne serving as the primary defender and Meesseman and Sanders helping.

On Sunday, with Delle Donne on the floor, she had just 12 points and six rebounds, none on the offensive end.

“Elena herself is one of the better defensive rebounders in the league,” Thibault said after Game 2. “You're not going to hold Jonquel off the whole series, but [Jones] got zero [offensive rebounds] in that game. If you watch the tape, Elena was almost textbook in her blockouts on Jonquel.

“Tonight, I thought we were trying to rebound with our head under the rim, and you don’t get very many defensive rebounds that way. If you’re pushed under and you’re standing, you’re basically having to reach behind you to rebound. That’s not a good position to be in. And I thought that was — we played the big lineup a little bit differently with Emma and Tianna [Hawkins] and LaToya, but you took the MVP out of the lineup, it’s different.”

The Mystics were unanimous Tuesday that it was crummy defense that doomed them above all else. With Delle Donne out of the lineup and no scoring help from the starters, Meesseman was left to carry the load on offense and contend with the physical, 6-foot-6 Jones on defense, with help from Tianna Hawkins. The Sun made 23 field goals in the first half to set a new franchise record. They scored 58 points in the paint.

“We didn’t play well on defense,” guard Aerial Power said. “You can tell looking at the stats — they had three girls with more than 20 points, when do you see that against us? I don’t remember the last time I’ve seen that against us, honestly. We have to do better on defense.”

