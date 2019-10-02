

Justin Robinson flexes his muscles and relishes the opportunity to make the Wizards' roster. (Nick Wass)

Even inside a crowded practice facility filled with Washington Wizards players, coaches, staffers and guests, John Wall and Isaiah Thomas stand out. It’s hard not to notice the two best point guards in the gym, as they stand off to the side while teammates compete in training camp.

On Wednesday, Thomas could be spotted near the padded wall on the far baseline wearing a gray workout shirt. Wall, in a sleeveless red shirt, stood close by and watched the action as well. The rehabilitating all-stars were easy to make out through the mess of bodies on the court but had rookie Justin Robinson or second-year pro Chris Chiozza happened to look over toward the sideline, all they would have seen were their big breaks.

“Obviously I’m praying for a fast recovery for both of them. I know they’ll come back better than ever but it’s next man up in my mind,” Robinson said. “The opportunity’s right there for me."

The Wizards won’t have either Wall (Achilles’ injury) or Thomas (left thumb injury) at the beginning of the season, leaving the team with an abundance of smallish point guards. Behind the 10-year veteran and 6-foot Ish Smith, who will presumably fill the starting role alongside Bradley Beal, depth takes a dip in size and experience. As of the second day of training camp, the Wizards’ point guard chart featured several players who are generously listed at 6-feet or above and are currently playing on unguaranteed contracts.

“We have a couple of point guards out. That might change some of our thinking,” Coach Scott Brooks said about the pending cuts at the end of camp. “Somebody might be a point guard that we’re not really sure that he’s able to do that, he might show us that he can do that. They’re all going to get a fair opportunity.”

On June 21, when the Wizards agreed to a deal with Robinson, undrafted out of Virginia Tech, general manager Tommy Sheppard revealed how he would spend time with the G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, but should also have a chance to play with the Wizards.

Chiozza, who spent most of last season with the Go-Go before getting called up to the Houston Rockets, signed back with Washington on an Exhibit 10 contract — which would lead to another year in the G League if he got cut in training camp.

Neither player could realistically picture himself as a potential backup point guard when the Wizards open the season against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 23. However, after Thomas tore a ligament in his left thumb during a September pickup game and required surgery, Robinson and Chiozza suddenly saw real chances in making the team.

“With I.T. getting hurt again, it was already a little thin, now it’s really thin,” said Chiozza of the team’s point guard depth chart.

Much like Robinson, Chiozza repeated the word “opportunity” when explaining what the injuries to the top point guards mean for the rest of the team.

“It definitely opened up more now but I just came in with the mind-set that the NBA is my goal regardless of what the situation is,” Chiozza said. “Now it’s a better opportunity for me.”

Even so, the Wizards’ depth issue comes through clearly on the court. Though official rosters have Chiozza at six feet, his true size appears to be shorter than his listed height. During scrimmaging on Wednesday, Smith stuffed him at the rim and guard Jemerrio Jones covered several feet to close out and block his corner three-point attempt.

Robinson, too, had moments when he was disadvantaged by his height. On one play, Robinson worked from beyond the arc and tried to get the ball to a teammate but had to make a jump pass which was easily deflected by forward Admiral Schofield.

Then again, size problems may not impact the season since Beal, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, can initiate the offense and run the point.

“The way Brad has developed his game, he’s basically another point guard on the floor,” Brooks said. “Now is he going to play exclusively as a point? No, but he is a point guard even we play him at the three spot. So I have the flexibility to move him around, he’s not just a wing player or a two guard. He’s a player that can play multiple positions.”

Still, this won’t stop either Robinson or Chiozza from looking at the bleak situation and seeing a golden opportunity.

“I think that I was built for it, I’m ready for it,” Robinson said. “I just think I’ve got to learn from them and they’ve been teaching me a lot since I’ve been here. And I’m just ready to fulfill the role.”