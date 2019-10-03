Svrluga: Stephen Strasburg is the best pitcher in the Nationals-Dodgers series. Get him the ball.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a quick turnaround,” Martinez said after saying Strasburg was “most definitely” in consideration. “I would just want to give him a day to recoup. We just got off a flight, so we want to see how he feels.”

Martinez added that the Game 1 result won’t be much of a factor in deciding on a pitcher for Friday. Washington has Patrick Corbin going against Walker Buehler to begin the best-of-five series. If the Nationals win Thursday and grab an advantage against their 106-win opponents, they could turn to Strasburg to try to bury the Dodgers in an early hole. But Sánchez has been sharp since mid-May and has been resting since he threw seven innings on Sept. 25.

If the Nationals start Strasburg on Friday, they would likely have to use Sánchez in Game 4 (should the series get there). Max Scherzer is lined up to start Game 3 at Nationals Park on Sunday. And if this is how the Nationals choose to line up their staff, they could have both Corbin and Strasburg rested for a potential do-or-die Game 5. Washington won the wild-card game because it had all hands on deck. The balance here is how much to plan for a future that isn’t guaranteed.

“It’s TBD right now,” Martinez said Wednesday, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts had done the same earlier in the afternoon. “We’re going to wait and see.”

