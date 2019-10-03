“In addition to serving as an ambassador for USAFA, she was an ambassador for all falcons, helping us educate the public on the importance of these majestic birds,” the academy said in a statement. “Her impact on the nearly 30 class years of cadet falconers and Falconry Team support staff cannot be overstated. She was a feisty, spirited bird who commanded respect. We all feel her loss deeply.”

AD

AD

(1/3) We are deeply saddened to announce that Aurora died earlier today. Aurora was the Academy’s longest serving live mascot. In her 23 years at USAFA, she interacted with tens of thousands of people at sporting venues and military and community events. pic.twitter.com/1vXxSXpaGQ — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) October 2, 2019

Aurora was of a species “that is extremely rare in the wild and whose beauty will take your breath away,” Sam Dollar, the academy’s falconry team adviser, said last year. Handlers must be federally licensed and the dozen cadets who handle the falcons go through two months of training. They are guarded at the school and have an assigned guardian cadet when they travel. Wrangling them can be difficult and they have, at times, escaped. Before the 2010 Independence Bowl, a falcon took off and was later found in downtown Shreveport, La.

Aurora was one of a half-dozen or so falcons at the academy and, as the Colorado Springs Gazette reported last year, she was the oldest of the lot. With two-inch talons, falcons like Aurora can be temperamental and her appearances at games were limited to posing for photos rather than flying. Birds like Aurora typically live around 25 years in captivity and tetonraptorcenter.org notes that only three percent of falcons are Gyrfalcons, with only one percent of those being white.

Two birds typically make trips to games and last November she was taken from an Army colonel’s home before the game at West Point, an ill-advised move in the long history of pranks involving the service academies and their football rivals. Dollar said that West Point cadets took Aurora and Oblio, a younger Peregrine falcon, threw sweaters over them and put them into dog crates.

AD

AD

According to our Master Falconer Sam Dollar and the wonderful veterinarians at Ft Carson, #Aurora is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/69G6nfQO0s — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) November 4, 2018

“I think they had them for a couple hours and then they realized it was a bad mistake,” Dollar said. “When Aurora started thrashing around in the crate, they decided that wasn’t a good thing.”

The Military Academy apologized for the incident and the bird, whom Air Force Academy spokeswoman Lt. Col. Tracy A. Bunko said was “part of our academy family,” was taken back to Colorado and treated with antibiotics. Aurora recovered within a month.

Read more from The Post:

Perspective: Stephen Strasburg is the best pitcher in the Nationals-Dodgers series. Get him the ball.

Devastated by injuries, Grinnell’s Division III football team forfeits its remaining seven games

AD