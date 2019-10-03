Boston famously rebounded from a 3-0 series deficit against Rodriguez’s Yankees that year and would go on to win their first World Series since 1918. Ortiz was named Most Valuable Player of the series after a pair of walk-off hits to keep the Red Sox in it.

AD

AD

“This is the most torturous segment I’ve ever done in my Fox career; thanks Papi,” Rodriguez joked.

Ortiz, a native of the Dominican Republic, hinted at his own return in a tweet Tuesday, which included a photo of him, Rodriguez, Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas in the studio.

Speaking to the the Boston Globe on Sept. 7 — his first interview with an English-language publication since he was shot — Ortiz described the calamity that took place at the scene of the Santo Domingo bar in June. A bullet struck Oritz in the back at close range and rendered him unable to flee or move. It tore through his gallbladder, intestines and liver, requiring a six-hour emergency surgery to save his life.

AD

Since then he’s been through two more surgeries, including treatment for a nearly-lethal bacterial infection that affected his digestive system. He was unable to keep food down for seven weeks and received nourishment through feeding tubes. Though he has made strides in recovery and several suspects were arrested in connection with the attack, Ortiz told the Globe his physical and psychological wounds have lingered.

AD

Authorities later said Ortiz was a victim of mistaken identity and the shooter intended to target a friend, who wore similar clothing.

“People need to understand, this isn’t a movie where you get shot in the street and you’re back two minutes later,” Ortiz told the Globe. “No, I got shot and almost died. I only have one life to live. I can’t just go to the pharmacy and buy another one.” Ortiz has said he expects to make a full physical recovery by Thanksgiving.

AD

David Ortiz opens up about near-fatal shooting: ‘I started losing hope’

On Sept. 9, Ortiz threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park in his first public appearance since being hospitalized.

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me a second opportunity in my life to be able to be here with all of you,” Ortiz said, addressing a raucous crowd. “I want to thank the Red Sox, my real family. They have always been there for me, supporting me. They were aware of what happened to me and they were the first ones there supporting me.”

Jacob Bogage contributed to this report.

Read More MLB:

MLB playoff bracket and schedule

Saddest Nats fan was destined to become a meme. Then Juan Soto happened.

How the Nationals match up with the top-seeded, very scary Dodgers

Cardinals beat writer performs CPR in Busch Stadium dugout after videographer collapses

MLB unwritten rules ad highlights baseball’s identity crisis

AD