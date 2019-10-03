In a terse statement, the organization said: “D.C. United will no longer be distributing our match telecasts through FloSports. Announcements on broadcast plans for the 2020 season and beyond will be made in due course.”

The separation comes three days before FloSports was scheduled to show United’s regular season finale against FC Cincinnati at Audi Field. Instead, United will show the match on its website for no charge.

AD

AD

All playoff games will appear on MLS’s national TV platforms: ESPN, Fox Sports and Univision.

United officials said they did not want to comment. Messages left for FloSports executives were not immediately returned.

Before United made the surprising move in partnering with FloSports last winter, the matches over the years appeared on cable channels Home Team Sports and Comcast SportsNet (now known as NBC Sports Washington) and NewsChannel 8 (now WJLA 24/7 News).

FloSports carried more than half of United’s matches. Neither the company nor the team revealed the number of subscribers, who paid between $5.99 and $8.99 per month. As part of the subscription, viewers also gained access to various other sports, such as wrestling and gymnastics.

Things did not start well: After a flawed first broadcast, FloSports provided an apology and refunds.

It is unclear what direction United will turn for local broadcast rights next season and beyond.

This story will be updated.

AD