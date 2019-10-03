D.C. United and broadcast partner FloSports have cut ties after less than one year, a relationship criticized from the start by fans unhappy with paying to watch games via a streaming service instead of TV and upset with technical issues that marred several matches.

The deal, signed in January, was to have run four years and reap an estimated $12 million in local rights fees for United.

In a terse statement, the organization said: “D.C. United will no longer be distributing our match telecasts through FloSports. Announcements on broadcast plans for the 2020 season and beyond will be made in due course.”

The separation comes three days before FloSports was scheduled to show United’s regular season finale against FC Cincinnati at Audi Field. Instead, United will show the match on its website for no charge.

All playoff games will appear on MLS’s national TV platforms: ESPN, Fox Sports and Univision.

United officials said they did not want to comment. Messages left for FloSports executives were not immediately returned.

Before United made the surprising move in partnering with FloSports last winter, the matches over the years appeared on cable channels Home Team Sports and Comcast SportsNet (now known as NBC Sports Washington) and NewsChannel 8 (now WJLA 24/7 News).

FloSports carried more than half of United’s matches. Neither the company nor the team revealed the number of subscribers, who paid between $5.99 and $8.99 per month. As part of the subscription, viewers also gained access to various other sports, such as wrestling and gymnastics.

Things did not start well: After a flawed first broadcast, FloSports provided an apology and refunds.

It is unclear what direction United will turn for local broadcast rights next season and beyond.

