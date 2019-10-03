Either way, the league’s decision in the Burfict case sends a very clear signal to all NFL players that his hit Sunday on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is exactly the kind that the sport’s leaders are trying to remove from the game.

Burfict’s appeal through the NFL Players Association is to be heard Tuesday by Derrick Brooks, one of the two appeals officers for on-field discipline jointly appointed by the league and the NFLPA. The suspension remains in effect while the appeal is pending and Burfict will miss the Raiders’ game Sunday in London against the Chicago Bears.

The play for which Burfict was suspended was, arguably, an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver. NFL rules ban a hit to the head of a receiver who is in the process of making a catch; such a hit is permitted once a receiver has completed the catch process and has become, by rule, a runner.

On Sunday’s play, Doyle had gone to one knee to make a catch, and just had begun to get back to his feet when Burfict hit him. It could be argued that Doyle already had made the catch and become a runner under the rules, but it was close.

Inarguably, Burfict’s hit violated the NFL rule put in before last season prohibiting any player, on offense or defense, from lowering his head and using his helmet to initiate a hit on an opponent. That was the rule cited by the league when it announced the suspension.

That rule has been widely misunderstood by fans and even players. It has been portrayed as the NFL version of college football’s “targeting” rule when, in fact, it’s not. A targeting rule is just what the term suggests: a rule that prohibits a hit based on the target being the opponent’s head. This rule is not about the target of the hit. It’s far broader. It’s about the technique used by the player delivering the hit. The hit could be delivered to an opponent’s midsection. But if the player delivering the hit lowers his head to initiate the blow, it’s supposed to be a penalty.

“We’re seeing a greater incidence of this behavior,” Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of health and safety, said when the rule was approved in March 2018. “And we’re seeing the risky behavior of the technique, based on the engineering analysis and based on the medical advice, is putting both the player doing the hitting and the player being hit at risk.”

Burfict lowered his head and launched himself into Doyle, with both his feet off the ground as he followed through on the helmet-to-helmet contact. It was an egregious example of a violation of the lowering-the-head rule by a player with an egregious history of illegal hits.

“Since he came in the League no player has been given more chances to get it right than Burfict,” Dean Blandino, the NFL’s former head of officiating and now a rules analyst for Fox, wrote on Twitter. “The NFL absolutely did the right thing, and it probably could have happened sooner. I hope he figures it out.”

Burfict, while with the Cincinnati Bengals, was suspended twice for illegal hits and fined repeatedly. He was ejected from Sunday’s game and the NFL reacted quickly Monday to this hit, announcing that Burfict would be suspended without pay for the remainder of this season and, if the Raiders qualify, postseason. The suspension, if it stands, would cost Burfict $879,411.76.

Burfict is exercising his right to appeal. The NFL does have neutral arbitrators for appeals of illegal hits, unlike its system of appeals for other disciplinary measures. Brooks and fellow former NFL player James Thrash now hold those positions.

This suspension could be reduced. Perhaps the NFL factored that into its original decision. Even if Burfict’s suspension is reduced to, say, six to eight games, it still would be record-setting and significant.

Just about whenever the NFL enacts a new safety rule, there is an outcry by some fans and even some players that the game has gone soft. Those comments are, always, misguided. The game remains violent and dangerous. Two players were taken from the field on stretchers during last Thursday night’s Eagles-Packers game in Green Bay after absorbing hits to the head.

This is not the NFL of the 1970s. It’s not even the NFL of the early 2000s. It can’t be. Too much is known now about the risks that players are taking. The NFL reached a $1 billion settlement with players who sued over the effects of head injuries and has enacted rules about hits and guidelines about concussion treatment to attempt to make the sport safer. The NFL has been criticized by some observers who contend that the league waited too long to act on the concussion issue and has done so largely in reaction to litigation or for the sake of appearances. But whatever one thinks about the timing and the motivation, the league is acting now.

Players mostly have adapted. But there are exceptions, with Burfict the most notable among them. He has demonstrated that he is a danger to other players on the field as well as to himself. The NFL has reacted accordingly, sending a message that must resonate with players and fans, even if the length of the suspension ultimately is changed.

