“We’re getting closer here,” Gruden said. “I think we had a good day of work today and we’ll follow up tomorrow, see how they do and see how healthy they are and make sure we’re all on the same page and go from there.”

There’s a growing sense that McCoy will be the choice, as he appears to finally be recovered from the lingering affects of three surgeries to repair the broken leg he suffered last season. McCoy, who has been in Gruden’s system for five years and is a favorite of the head coach, was thought to be leading the race to be the team’s starter during training camp, but issues with the leg arose and held him out until last week. He said the leg feels good now, and he’s just trying to trust it and get back into the groove of the game, which includes working with a mostly new set of pass catchers.

“I haven’t gotten a lot of time with them outside of Paul [Richardson] and Trey [Quinn], really,” McCoy said. “So, the more I can work with those guys, the more confidence I’ll have. … Training camp, although it started out well, it went downhill real fast. I think everyone still has some visions of that, especially me. More than anything, it’s just time and figuring out how I’m moving around, how I’m throwing the ball. It’s my plant leg. So far, it’s felt good.”

The Redskins haven’t decided on a starting QB, and frustration is starting to build

The quarterback uncertainty resurfaced after Keenum, who was limited during Thursday’s practice with a foot injury, struggled mightily the last two weeks. He threw three interceptions in a 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football during which he sprained his foot, then got off to a horrible start in a 24-3 loss to the Giants in which he missed two wide-open deep passes and threw an interception. Haskins entered in the second quarter against the Giants, but struggled to a stat line of 9-of-17 passing with three interceptions — seemingly proving the coaching staff correct in thinking he wasn’t yet ready to start.

Gruden declined to specify how the reps were divided up during Thursday’s practice session.

Whichever passer gets the starting nod runs the risk of playing with an offensive unit decimated by injuries. Guard Brandon Scherff (ankle), tight ends Vernon Davis (concussion) and Jordan Reed (concussion) were all held out of practice Thursday, while center Chase Roullier (knee) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) were both limited. Gruden said they being extra cautious with McLaurin, who starred in his first three games as a rookie, because hamstring injuries can linger. He said Friday’s practice will be a significant one as it pertains to determining McLaurin’s availability.

Washington will be going up against a New England defense that is allowing fewer than seven points per game and is also on pace to set NFL records for sacks and interceptions. Things don’t figure to be any easier on the other side of the ball, and the defense has a pair of banged-up players in cornerback Josh Norman (knee) and Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) ahead of the matchup with Brady.

Norman, who landed awkwardly on his knee versus the Giants, said there’s nothing structurally wrong.

“Still working out the soreness,” Norman said. “Taking it day by day. [The Patriots] are a special group. Because what they do, they don’t change. And they’re really good at it. … [Brady] is so efficient. He’s the best of the best.”

