He has made zero high school starts, but he’s a big lad with a big arm and the look of a dream quarterback.

Or: He’s a big lad with a big arm and the look of a dream quarterback, but he has made zero high school starts.

College coaches: “We can’t sign him, because he’s a backup.”

Manvel coaches: “He’s not really a backup, he’s just behind the most electric player in Texas.” Cut to footage of starter D’Eriq King, future University of Houston quarterback, tallying his thousands of yards.

Note that Manvel coaches understood the college coaches, because the college coaches did have their livelihoods to protect. Note that Manvel’s coaches also couldn’t understand the college coaches, because by now the Manvel coaches long since knew a Power Five quarterback when they saw one.

Manvel offensive coordinator Kendrick Crumedy: “Aw, if it was a hundred coaches in, we probably heard it about 99 times. It was the same thing: ‘We really like him but he’s going to be hard to sell in the coaches’ meeting.’”

That, and often something along the lines of, Maybe he could come to a camp.

Show a scene depicting one of those blasted college coaches’ meetings in a plush athletic facility, groupthink in the air. Now show a Manvel coaches’ meeting, because they’ve had a running joke going: There’s going to be a documentary someday about this backup big lad, Kyle Trask, and at some point in the documentary, the documentarian is going to intone about what idiots these Manvel coaches must have been, having this guy as a backup.

Commendably they, including head coach Kirk Martin, who would move on to Syracuse in early 2018, chortle at their own future depiction.

Proceed to a thick night in central Kentucky in mid-September 2019. Florida trails Kentucky 21-10 with 14:56 left. Clearly, Kentucky will defeat Florida for the second straight year after losing for the previous 31. Clearly, Florida isn’t ready just yet to rejoin a national picture it once (or twice) graced.

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has just sustained an injury so gruesome that the stadium-video replay drew mass gasps audible through a TV. Florida stuffs Kentucky on a fourth and one, begins at its own 38-yard line. ESPN play-by-play man Steve Levy: “Say hello to Kyle Trask, redshirt junior out of Manvel, Texas. He’s 4 of 5 on the season passing, 40 yards and one touchdown. Let’s see how they ease him into the game …”

Trask sets to throw …

Levy: “ … Or take a shot.”

What happens from there is one of those almost-mystical turns that help make sports worth so much of our bloody time: Trask hits Van Jefferson on the right for eight yards; Josh Hammond on the right sideline with an elite throw and catch for 14; Jefferson on the left side for seven yards, which Jefferson turns into 20; Jefferson on a slant for 14.

Trask looks commanding. He’s the opposite of wobbly. He looks like somebody who has studied and taken notes of what the coaches said for three years in high school and three years at Florida, which had the guts to sign him in July 2015 after he ventured to Gainesville for, yeah, a camp. He looks like he might even be somebody who refrained from transferring, no matter how fashionable that has become in both Texas high schools and American colleges.

He looks like he might even be somebody who, while at Manvel, told Corey Roepken of the Houston Chronicle: “I didn’t want to run away from competition. No matter where you go, there is going to be some of that.” Soon, after this game against Kentucky, he will tell Florida reporters: “I get asked that [transfer] question a lot because, I mean, obviously the transfer portal was a huge thing and still is a huge thing, but, you know, this is a [strong] academic university and I have great friends, great teammates here. I never wanted to leave one time.”

But right now, it’s like somebody took this worker and homework-doer and plugged him in and redirected the game’s electrical current. He runs an option left, gets wrapped in mean defenders and pitches to Laminal Perine like it says in all the football textbooks. Perine scores, Florida lurks within 21-16, 12:41 remains.

Trask leads Florida on a drive from its 4-yard line to its 48, a field-position feat, then 66 yards in four plays for another score. It’s 22-21, and a text thread develops in the Houston night, involving unsurprised coaches, including Crumedy.

Through his TV screen, Crumedy has just spotted something unmistakable: teammates’ trust in Trask.

Crumedy: “Kyle’s been throwing to Division I receivers since he was a sophomore in high school,” and here he reels off former Mavericks Reggie Hemphill-Mapps, who played at Texas; Keylon Stokes of Tulsa; Sean Dykes of Memphis; Hunter Hagdorn of Dartmouth. Continuing: “He’s a competitor. He’s going to do everything right. He’s not going to have you on the news for doing anything wrong. And he’s going to be unselfish.”

And: “He’s going to gain respect in the locker room. His teammates are going to trust him.”

And then: “When he was here for us for four years, we knew he was going to be fine,” even if they did envision an unflattering documentary.

Florida adds a score on a long run, and wins, 29-21.

Coach Dan Mullen: “I can’t tell you how hard it is to do what Kyle did … You know, if you’re a backup wide receiver, you’re gonna play 30 plays in the game. I mean, if you’re on the D-line, you’re gonna rotate and play. Backup running backs, we’re gonna roll those guys through. You’re in Kyle’s position, you know, like, ’Hey, I’ve got to prepare, I’ve got to be ready for every moment and everything they’re gonna do, and then not play. And then I’ve got to do that again next week.’

The film cuts to Central Michigan, where Coach Jim McElwain tells of how he and staff at Florida in 2015 had the guts to trust their eyes, ignore the furrowed brows of fretful fans and sign a player who had offers from Houston Baptist, Lamar and McNeese State.

McElwain, by teleconference: “Well, I mean, here’s one of the things that truly kind of attracted us to him, to be honest, is, Here’s a guy that played at a really good high school. The system didn’t necessarily fit him and you know, he stayed there, and he fought it out and had a really productive senior year when he did get in [for mop-up duty], so it doesn’t surprise me. I think he’s a guy that once he commits to something, he sees it through. And, you know, he’s a great teammate, and I’m sure they’re gonna rally around him.”

Cut back to Gainesville, Fla., to Trask at a lectern, speaking to Florida reporters in front of a canvas full of little Gator logos. He’s the starting quarterback for the biggest game of the first Saturday in October, No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida, Florida having outscored three opponents 91-3 since his insertion. It will be his third start since Kentucky and also, somehow, his third start since the glory days of the prep freshman team.

He still looks shy doing media. He’s hyper-cautious with word choices. Of receiving congratulations from Steve Spurrier after the win over Tennessee on Sept. 21, Trask said: “He’s got a field named after him and a Heisman Trophy. Just someone like that, to tell you congratulations, it was a pretty special moment.”

He can’t remember anything specific about his most recent loss — you know, the one from ninth grade.

So for now, end this effusive movie with a high school offensive coordinator south of Houston, fielding a question about whether coaches and everybody else might learn anything from this rare case.

Crumedy: “Trust your eyes.”

