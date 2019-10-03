

Martin Fehervary skates during the second period of the Capitals’ season opener Wednesday night in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/Associated press)

ST LOUIS — When Martin Fehervary was growing up, he played for a youth hockey club in the Czech Republic, in a little town called Hodonin. It sits near the border between the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and less than an hour from the second largest city in the country, Brno.

Hodonin’s youth hockey team is a mix of Czechs and Slovaks. Fehervary, who was born in Slovakia, played in Hodonin for a couple years as a child, honing his skills before moving on.

Years later, Fehervary was watching the Chicago Blackhawks play when he noticed a defenseman named Michal Kempny. He liked Kempny’s style of play, the way he moved on the ice and his presence on the blue line. Then Fehervary suddenly realized Kempny, 29, grew up in Hodonin and the two came up through the same youth team.

“When I was there in Hodinin, I didn’t even know about a Michal Kempny,” said Fehervary, who turns 20 on Sunday. “I was a kid and I didn’t even know he played there.”

But soon, Kempny became the player Fehervary wanted to emulate. When Fehervary was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the second round of the 2018 draft, he even told reporters that Kempny was his favorite defenseman.

“Yeah, you know he has the ability to skate, he is skating very well,” Kempny said. “He’s really good physically prepared. He’s in really good shape. Can defend well, can do some offensive plays. Yeah, there is a lot of similar things with my play.”

Now, Fehervary and his favorite player are in the same locker room. Fehervary made his NHL debut Wednesday night in the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues, getting the chance to be in the season-opening lineup in part because Kempny has been injured. Kempny, who tore his hamstring in April, was placed on the team’s injured nonroster on Tuesday and still is questionable for games Friday and Saturday against the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively. He was cleared for contact as of Wednesday morning and was slated to be reevaluated soon.

When Kempny is fully ready to play, Fehervary could be in danger of getting pushed out, but for now, the young, witty blue-liner is making the most of his chances. When Coach Todd Reirden pulled Fehervary aside at the team hotel on Tuesday to tell him he would be in the lineup against the Blues, Fehervary was unfazed: “Yeah, that’s what I thought so!”

That was typical Fehervary, unassuming and willing. And to play on the same team as Kempny? Well, that’s a dream come true.

“We talk a lot about everything,” said Fehervary, who got 13:35 of ice time Wednesday. “We spend a lot of time after practice together like workout or to the hot tub, cold tub and talk a lot about everything. It is really nice to be with him.”

The Capitals have an ample amount of Czechs and Slovaks on the team this year, with Kempny, Fehervary, Jakub Vrana, Radko Gudas and Richard Panik. The group already went out to dinner together and despite the slight language difference, all have adjusted well.

“Marty is such a nice guy,” Kempny said. “He works really hard every day and I like his attitude. For me it is really nice to have some guy that is looking up to me. It is, that’s really nice to me and I really appreciate it. Obviously, as a hockey player you want to be better every year and if some young guy says ‘I want to be like Kempny,’ that is really nice of him.”

Fehervary said it’s usually easier for Slovaks to understand Czechs because a lot of movies and other entertainment in Slovakia were in Czech, whereas Czechs normally have a harder time understanding Slovaks. Fehervary said Vrana has been the main player to take him in and show him most of the ropes, but when the Czech tries to speak in Slovak, Fehervary sometimes just laughs.

“He tries,” Fehervary said.

And as the group continues to mesh off the ice, on the ice, Fehervary is still honing his game, getting better each day. His training camp impressed General Manager Brian MacLellan, who described the youngster as having excellent detail in his defensive game, stickwork, footwork and he defends well and closes gap — just about everything Reirden and the coaching staff wanted to see.

He leapfrogged multiple blue liners in the Caps’ prospect pipeline to make this year’s season-opening roster, including 2016 first-round pick Lucas Johansen and 2018 first-round pick Alex Alexeyev (who suffered a concussion in mid-September).

“He is a lot like Kempny, which has been said over and over again,” MacLellan said. “It is a pretty similar style of play. Both really good guys, upside is tremendous. As he figures out the puck movement and offensive side of the game, I think he is going to be a great player for us.”

The organization sees Fehervary as a crucial part of their blue line, if not now, then soon. And while Fehervary looked like a true rookie on the ice at times Wednesday night, he also had multiple instances, such as his first shift, where he didn’t look like a 19-year-old. His play earned him the team’s “Hard Hat Award” — currently a Nationals batting helmet — presented by captain Alex Ovechkin after the game.

“He’s not overwhelmed by the situation at all,” Reirden said. “He’s aggressive, he’s in-your-face style of defending. He’s in phenomenal shape in terms of his conditioning and his off-ice testing is way ahead of any other 19-year-old on our team so he has prepared that way as well.”

