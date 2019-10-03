

Patrick Corbin will get his first career start in the playoffs. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals’ stunning, did-that-just-actually-happen victory in the wild-card game over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday came with a dangerous reward. The Nationals now must try to win three games in the best-of-five National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the NL at practically everything by every metric — standard or advanced, offensive or defensive, quantifiable or not. The Dodgers have won the last two league pennants while the Nationals have never even gotten to the series where you can win one.

The Nationals, despite the history, showed this season they can hang with the Dodgers. They split a four-game set in Los Angeles in mid-May — just before they started their famous run after May 24 — and later dropped two of three competitive games in Washington. The Nationals have, in low voices, expressed a belief that they match up well with the Dodgers. Their rotation is just as good, if not better, and both bullpens have been shaky at times. The Dodgers have a stronger, deeper lineup, but the Nationals feel confident with their hitters. The Dodgers are a juggernaut, so think of the Nationals’ attitude here as less “confident” and more “not intimidated.”

Washington’s Game 1 starter, Patrick Corbin, certainly helps this mind-set. The left-hander, signed in the offseason for games like this, is familiar with the Dodgers from his six seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, their NL West foe. He has a career 3.36 ERA against the Dodgers in 21 appearances, and he bettered those numbers this year when he blanked them across seven scoreless innings in Dodger Stadium. Corbin flashed his ability to navigate out of trouble by allowing three hits and walking four but not allowing a run. The Dodgers, meanwhile, were coy about who would get the ball for them in Game 1 but eventually announced Walker Buehler, who won 14 games and posted a 3.26 ERA in 30 starts. He also struck out 10.6 batters per nine innings — the same rate as Corbin — so expect a lot of swings and misses when the two face off at Dodger Stadium.

NLDS Game 1 preview

Washington Nationals (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56)

When: Thursday, 8:37 p.m.

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

TV: TBS

Starting pitchers: Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (14-4, 3.26 ERA)

Stephen Strasburg is the best pitcher in the Nationals-Dodgers series. Get him the ball. Here’s how much the (always flawed) story line around Stephen Strasburg has changed, Barry Svrluga writes. Strasburg is, currently, the Washington Nationals’ best pitcher. At this very moment, he is better than anyone the Los Angeles Dodgers can throw against him, Clayton Kershaw included. The Nats should pitch him as much as humanly possible. (Read more)

Dave Martinez opens up on recent health issues. “I was so, so scared,” the Nationals manager said in an interview Saturday, offering his most detailed public account to date of the incident two weeks ago. Martinez’s description revealed the episode was far more alarming than previously known. There were tears in his eyes. “I started thinking about my kids, my family, my players, this team,” he said. “And then I thought: ‘Man, I am going to let so many people down.’ ” (Read more)

Charting the wildest season in Nationals history. Here’s a closer look at the 10 games that swung the Nationals’ playoff chances the most during a roller-coaster ride to a wild-card berth. (Read more)

The 12 best moments from the Nationals’ wild 2019 season. From Scherzer striking out Bryce Harper in his return to Nats Park to a seven-run, ninth-inning comeback against the Mets, relive the highs from the past six months. (Read more)

