The Washington Nationals will need to be at their best to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, and they signaled how they planned to do it with the 25-man roster they released Thursday afternoon.

The biggest change from the wild-card game roster is that the Nationals bumped up their number of pitchers from nine to 11. They added two right-handed relievers, Wander Suero and Austin Voth, while losing third catcher Raudy Read and pinch-runner/outfielder Andrew Stevenson. Those changes are indicative of the demands on a bullpen in a five-game series vs. a one-game playoff.

Here’s the breakdown.

Pitchers (11)

Starters (four): Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Aníbal Sánchez.

Relievers (seven): Sean Doolittle, Daniel Hudson, Fernando Rodney, Tanner Rainey, Hunter Strickland, Wander Suero, Austin Voth.

Hitters (14)

Catchers (two): Yan Gomes, Kurt Suzuki.

Infielders (seven): Howie Kendrick, Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Adams, Brian Dozier, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon.

Outfielders (five): Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Adam Eaton, Gerardo Parra, Michael A. Taylor.

Analysis

The Nationals’ decision to drop Read and Stevenson made sense. They like their catching platoon of Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes, and Read — who has played in just 14 major league games — is inexperienced. Stevenson has flashed potential and is 8 for 19 as a pinch-hitter, but he would have been somewhat redundant after the Nationals decided to keep Michael A. Taylor. The veteran outfielder possesses a similar skill set (speed, plus-defense, a seemingly resurgent bat) but has previously appeared in high-leverage playoff moments with the Nationals. The team chose experience.

Taylor started spring training in a competition with Victor Robles to start in center field, but then he got injured and tumbled out of the competition. His struggles at the plate, with 32 strikeouts in 76 at-bats, eventually landed him in Class AA Harrisburg. He spent most of the season there, then came back in September and flashed an improved swing. He registered five hits in seven at-bats over his past three games. Tuesday night, he ignited the game-winning rally in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers when he took a Josh Hader pitch off the hand to give the Nationals their first base runner.

The two new arms, Suero and Voth, typify the Nationals’ season-long struggle to find reliable throwers in the bullpen. Suero is one of the two relievers, along with Sean Doolittle, to make it from the Opening Day roster to the NLDS version. Suero made a team-high 78 appearances this season, with bullpen members joking that anytime they heard anything that sounded like a phone ringing, they urged him to get up and throw.

But the Nationals struggled to maximize Suero as the right-hander turned in uneven results, one week locking down leads or holding ties and the next week struggling to find the strike zone and departing with damage done. Manager Dave Martinez has, despite any doubts, put trust in Suero all season, and the Nationals particularly like his cutter against left-handed hitters. The bullpen lacks a true left-handed specialist, so Suero could come in against the lefties, with the potent, platoon-friendly Dodgers prepared to face an almost exclusively right-handed pitching staff. (It should be added that Suero’s on-base-plus-slugging-percentage allowed against left-handed hitters is .664, the third-worst rate among Nationals relievers.)

How Martinez uses him now, and which Suero he gets, could greatly impact this series.

Voth provides another example of the Nationals’ search for bullpen arms. He started most of the season, one of the many contenders for the team’s fifth-starter role, and though he struggled against weaker teams (the Kansas City Royals, the Baltimore Orioles), he delivered against stronger ones (six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves, six innings of two-run ball against the Cleveland Indians). He showed flexibility, too, throwing 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief against the New York Mets.

The final step was displaying his swing-and-miss stuff. He got 20 whiffs in 80 pitches against the Braves — his second time facing the difficult lineup — and Martinez mentioned him as a potential bullpen arm. Voth’s curveball was particularly sharp in his last outing against the Indians, when he threw 11 of 18 of them for strikes. Now, Voth gives the Nationals a versatile option out of the bullpen. If a starter exits earlier than expected, he is stretched out enough to bridge the gap to the back of the bullpen while strong enough to get a game there intact.

