

Swimmer Natalie Coughlin took three years off after failing to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

As Natalie Coughlin was piling up her 12 Olympic medals and etching her name in the record books as one of the best American swimmers ever to hit the water, life was somewhat simple. She had some of the best coaches, swam in the best pools and had relatively few worries.

Now as she embarks on a comeback at age 37, life is more complicated but the swimming is actually simpler. She’s a first-time mother now, trying to nurse and work and sneak swim sessions in between her daughter’s naps. Her daily training pool? It’s located only two minutes from her California home. “They have excellent child care there,” she said.

And in the water, there are only six lanes and as Coughlin says, “the people next to me are doing aqua aerobics and floating around.”

None of this is to say that Coughlin’s return to competitive swimming has been easy. The three-time Olympian will compete this weekend for the first time since 2016 when the International Swimming League launches its inaugural season. Coughlin has been training in earnest for six months and will serve as a team captain for DC Trident at the opening meet this weekend in Indianapolis. For Coughlin, preparations have proven to be a juggling act of sorts.

“It’s really, really tough,” Coughlin said in a recent interview. “Swimming isn’t my No. 1 priority any more. It’s my daughter, who’s 11 months old. And my winery, my responsibilities on USA Swimming board and all these other things that take precedent over my training.”

This weekend, for the first time in three years, she’ll focus mostly swimming. The two-day event will feature 35 individual races and three relays, none longer than 400 meters. League organizers hope for a fast-paced meet where swimmers compete in multiple events. While the teams are branded with city names, none is physically based in the cities they represent and the athletes train on their own, coming together at the meets. Coughlin and Katie Ledecky headline the Trident team that’s ostensibly based in the District.

“When I think of the sport of swimming, I think of Natalie,” said Kaitlin Sandeno, the Trident’s general manager. “I think she’s done so much for it, she’s so established, so iconic, she truly is a legend.”

As Sandeno, a former Olympic gold medalist herself, started fleshing out her roster in the spring, she reached out to her old U.S. teammate, not knowing what her friend might say. Coughlin’s last big meet, after all, was the 2016 U.S. Olympic trials, where she failed to qualify for the Rio Games. She never retired from the sport but had also stopped competing or training in any serious way.

Coughlin was five or so months into motherhood and enjoying her routine when the text message popped up. She’d just published a cookbook and had started her own winery. Sandeno’s proposition caught her off guard. “I said absolutely not,” Coughlin says with a laugh.

But she thought it through, considered the logistics and how it’d impact her young family and her other ventures. After a couple of days, she accepted Sandeno’s offer. “It’d be a really fun, exciting way for me to get back in shape after having a baby,” she says now. “It was a good motivator for me to get back in the pool.”

Next came the challenging part. After a lifetime of elite competition — she’s tied with Dara Torres and Jenny Thompson as the most decorated female American Olympic swimmer — diving into a pool was no longer a part of her daily routine.

“It wasn’t intentional. It just kind of happened,” she said. “It was a period where going to the pool didn’t fit into my schedule.”

Coughlin stayed in good shape, though. She ran and hiked throughout her pregnancy, regularly visiting the weight room and retaining her strength. While her stroke felt like second nature, completing a full race still required shaking off some rust. She appreciated that the league was only competing in short-course pools and felt confident her legs could power her through the sprint distances.

She had to start carving out time in her schedule to visit the pool near her home. Long gone are the days where she’d spent a full day training, getting in her dry land work, conferring with coaches, warming down with teammates.

“I just can’t do that now,” she says. “That part of my life is over. I’ve moved on to other things. I wish I could. I loved that so much — it was such a wonderful, simple life — training all day, hanging out with teammates and focusing on your body — that was wonderful.”

She missed a string of days in August when her schedule just didn’t allow Coughlin to hit the water. “I’m doing my best to balance it all,” she said.

Her body isn’t just that of a 37-year-old, it’s that of a new mother. When she started her comeback, her abdominal muscles hadn’t fully healed and Coughlin didn’t want to overexert herself until they had. She didn’t even bother with underwater dolphin kicks until late in the summer and didn’t step onto the starting block until last week.

“It got better as I did more and more,” she said. “Fortunately, the muscle memory is there."

Coughlin will swim the 50 backstroke this weekend but could be tapped for another race or two, as well, possibly in a relay. Ledecky could possibly hit the pool a couple of times, possibly in the 400 freestyle and the 4x100 freestyle relay.

While most of the world’s top swimmers are training for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Coughlin has a birthday party to plan. Her daughter, Zennie Mae Hall, turns 1 this month. The Olympics aren’t in her current plans, but she’s eager to get back on the pool deck and show that even though so much has changed in recent years, she’s still powerful, graceful and faster in the water than most people on the planet.

“Natalie is the most competitive person that I know,” Sandeno said. “She’s a gamer and a racer. when those lights come on, I know she’ll give us her all.”

