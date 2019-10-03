Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 517 yards and two touchdowns in that game. He tied the single-game NFL record with 45 completions. But he also threw two interceptions and the Rams abandoned their running game. Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown had only 10 carries between them, while Goff had 68 passing attempts.

Rams at Seahawks

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: CenturyLink Field in Seattle

TV: Fox, NFL Network

Streaming: Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Ideally, Coach Sean McVay and the Rams would get back to the approach that has been most effective for them: establishing the running game and then allowing everything else they do on offense to work off that. The Rams are ranked 22nd in the league in rushing offense and Gurley has a total of 49 carries in four games in a season that began with lingering questions about his previous knee issues.

Goff has won his last nine starts against NFC West opponents. His favorite target so far this season has been wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards in his return from last season’s torn ACL in his left knee.

The winner of this game, with both teams at 3-1, moves into second place in the rugged NFC West behind the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks are coming off a triumph Sunday at Arizona in which they rebounded from a loss at home to the New Orleans Saints. The 49ers host the Cleveland Browns this week on “Monday Night Football.”

Left tackle Duane Brown is listed as questionable for the Seahawks because of a biceps injury, but participated fully in Wednesday’s practice and is expected to play tonight. The Seattle offensive line must protect quarterback Russell Wilson from a Rams’ pass rush led by Aaron Donald, who has 6.5 sacks in his last three games against the Seahawks, and Clay Matthews, who has a team-leading five sacks this season. Wilson is the NFC’s top-rated passer this season.

