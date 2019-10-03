Diggs was not at practice Wednesday because of “noninjury reasons,” the team said without further explanation. On Thursday, Diggs claimed he had a cold (an illness designation the team could have used in its list of practice non-participants that is released to reporters).

“Cold kind of snuck up on us,” Diggs said. “I’m a little bit under the weather, that’s all.”

Here’s the first part of Stefon Diggs’ session with the media pic.twitter.com/LEnefcegad — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 3, 2019

Diggs admitted he wasn’t happy with his team’s offense — “I can’t sit up here and act like everything is okay. It’s obviously not,” he said at one point — but was elusive when asked to confirm if he has asked for a trade.

“I feel like there’s truth to all rumors,” he said. “I haven’t communicated anything. More so the conversations I’ve had have only been about team and trying to have success on the field.”

Part 2 of Diggs picks up with @GoesslingStrib asking the WR about when his feelings of frustration started. pic.twitter.com/JMyy5gudea — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 3, 2019

Diggs had his most productive season in 2018 (102 catches, 1,021 yards, nine touchdowns) but has just 13 catches for 209 yards and one score this season. Seven of his receptions came in the loss to the Bears, though most of them were in garbage time as the team tried to find some sort of spark. Diggs was visibly frustrated on the sideline during the game, and his fellow wide receiver, Adam Thielen, was pointed in his postgame comments that seemed directed at quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL,” Thielen said. “That’s when you have to be able to throw the ball. … You have to be able to hit the deep balls.”

Cousins apologized to Thielen on Tuesday, saying there were “too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday.”

Diggs’s potential trade wish could be hampered by the fact that he is in the first year of a five-year contract he signed with the Vikings last year. He is not due to receive the final $5 million of his $15 million signing bonus until March 15 and, Ben Goessling of the Star-Tribune reports, has $10.9 million in base guarantees tied to him being on the roster on March 20. Plus, the Vikings would take on a serious dead-money hit if they trade him away because the bonus money they already paid him would still count against the salary cap.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, one NFL team that expressed interest in trading for Diggs was told he would not be dealt. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Diggs would only be traded if Minnesota received a “massive” offer.

Diggs, Thielen and Cousins form one of the NFL’s most expensive quarterback-wide receiver combinations yet have little to show for it this season.

Kirk Cousins: 3 years, $84M



Stefon Diggs: 5 years, $81M



Adam Thielen: 4 years, $64M



Vikings: 31st in passing yards per game, 32nd in passing first downs per game — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 30, 2019

As for whether he is going to play Sunday against the New York Giants, Diggs continued to play it coy.

“If they let me,” he said.

