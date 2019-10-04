

Redskins guard Brandon Scherff will miss a second straight game on Sunday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins’ offense will be missing major pieces for a second consecutive week as the team limps into a showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game, while tight ends Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed both remain in the league-mandated concussion protocol and will not play against the Patriots. Rookie Wes Martin will make his second consecutive start at right guard after making his NFL debut in last week’s loss to the New York Giants. That was the first time he played on the right side of the line since playing right tackle in high school.

“It was a good learning experience,” Martin said. “Assignments and techniques is really the main focus. If you do those things right, then everything else will just kind of fall together.”

[Redskins name Colt McCoy the starter at quarterback against New England]

Quarterback Case Keenum, who started the first four games, is questionable with a foot injury, and will not start in any case. Coach Jay Gruden named Colt McCoy the starter on Friday and declined to say whether Keenum would be the backup if healthy.

Center Chase Roullier (knee) and receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) are both questionable after being limited in practice all week. Neither played last week and Gruden called McLaurin a game-day decision after not having him go full speed in Friday’s practice.

“Questionable is a great word for him right now,” Gruden said about McLaurin, a productive rookie who still leads Washington in receiving yards and touchdowns despite missing a week. “It is probably 50-50 with him.”

[The Redskins are on the verge of a lost season. So what do they do with Dwayne Haskins?]

Cornerback Josh Norman (knee) is listed as questionable, but was a full participant in Friday’s session. Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) is out after not practicing all week.

For New England, running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel), safety Nate Ebner (groin), receiver Julian Edelman (chest) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder) were all listed as questionable.

Patriots receiver Josh Gordon (knee) and defensive end Michael Bennett (shoulder) did not receive an injury designation after being full participants Friday.

