Around 6:25 p.m. Sunday, referee Dave Gantar will sound his whistle for the last time and mark the end of D.C. United’s regular season finale against FC Cincinnati at Audi Field. At about the same time, 11 other MLS matches with synchronized kickoffs will also conclude, locking in the standings and the playoff pairings.

If all goes according to United’s plan, there will be no need to check out-of-town scores until the players and coaches roll back into the locker room.

United is in control, knowing a victory over the league’s worst team will secure a home playoff game.

“The players understand what is at stake,” Coach Ben Olsen said, “and how a win makes our path a hair easier in achieving our ultimate goal of holding the trophy.”

Seven clubs in each of the 12-team conferences will march on. First place earns a bye to the conference semifinals; that’s New York City FC and Los Angeles FC. Teams finishing second, third and fourth will host a first-round match Oct. 19-20.

Bolstered by a four-game unbeaten streak, United (13-10-10, 49 points) stands fourth, with no hope of rising but in danger of sliding to sixth. The New York Red Bulls (14-13-6, 48) and Toronto FC (12-10-11, 47) are on D.C.'s tail. By finishing fourth or fifth, United would face one of those two teams in the opening round.

The Red Bulls and Toronto will close against Montreal and Columbus respectively, two teams out of postseason contention.

A United defeat, or even a draw, would likely send the team on the road in the first round.

“Whether it’s ugly, whether it’s pretty — whatever it is — the focus is to win,” midfielder Paul Arriola said. “The first playoff game could really set us on the right path. It’s easier to start at home.”

Although the gap in the standings between United and expansion Cincinnati (6-22-5, 23 points) is large, Olsen is guarding against overconfidence.

“It’s MLS, and no one is that good or that bad in this league,” Olsen said of a competitive balance that has left two of 24 teams with fewer than 10 defeats. “I don’t remember a time as a coach where there has been an easy game.”

If any game were easy, at least on paper, it would be this one. Cincinnati has won once in 13 matches, a stretch that began with a 4-1 home defeat to United on July 18. Its goal differential is an embarrassing minus-44. However, the club has earned a victory and two draws in the past four outings.

United is far from perfect at home: 7-4-5 for only 26 of a possible 48 points. At 6-6-5, D.C. is MLS’s third-best away team.

On the road, D.C. has parlayed grit, organization and opportunism into points. It’s unattractive but effective.

“Who gives a [expletive] if no one likes how it looks,” forward Quincy Amarikwa said. “I don’t care. We won. It needs to be that first, then all the other stuff.”

To win, United must score, and there is concern about the attack, though United is typically more proactive at home than on the road, In its previous appearance at Buzzard Point, United was in top form against playoff-bound Seattle, in sync in the attack and typically resolute on defense.

Tied for the third-fewest goals in MLS (42), United will be without top scorer Wayne Rooney, who is serving a one-game suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. Amarikwa is the likely replacement, though late-season signing Ola Kamara is expected to be in uniform after missing three games with a hamstring ailment.

United’s defending has been almost spotless: four consecutive shutouts, which is a single-season team record. Bill Hamid is second in MLS in shutouts with 13, one behind Atlanta’s Brad Guzan.

“Our sole focus is to win this game, and then we can move on,” Olsen said. “It’s everything to this group right now.”

FC Cincinnati at D.C. United

When: 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Audi Field.

Live stream: dcunited.com

Records: United 13-10-10, 49 points; Cincinnati 6-22-5, 23 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Russell Canouse, Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora; MFs Ulises Segura, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Paul Arriola, Lucas Rodriguez; F Quincy Amarikwa.

Cincinnati probable starters: GK Przemyslaw Tyton; Ds Mathieu Deplagne, Maikel van der Werff, Nick Hagglund, Greg Garza; MFs Roland Lamah, Leonardo Bertone, Fatai Alashe, Frankie Amaya, Joe Gyau; F Emmanuel Ledesma.

