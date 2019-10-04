

Justin Kier was the Atlantic 10's most improved player last season after averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Senior guard Justin Kier, George Mason’s top returning player, is in danger of missing the first few games of the basketball season after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot during practice this week.

“We are working with our medical team to ensure Justin receives the best possible care,” Coach Dave Paulsen said. “We will support him throughout this process and look forward to having him back on the court when he is ready.”

Kier will be reevaluated in four to six weeks. The Patriots’ schedule will open Nov. 5 at home against Navy.

Last season, Kier led George Mason in scoring (14.5 points per game) and was second in rebounding (6.5) and assists (2.6). He was voted the Atlantic 10′s most improved player and earned a place on the all-conference second team. With 99 career appearances, he is on pace to finish in the top 10 in program history.

Meantime, senior guard Ian Boyd (95 games, 6.3 career ppg) will miss the entire season with a wrist injury. He will retain one year of eligibility.

Boyd was injured last season, underwent surgery in May, then required another operation recently.

“Despite rehabilitation work, Ian has experienced continued problems with his wrist, prompting this decision to re-operate,” team physician Frank Pettrone said. “We feel this procedure gives Ian the best opportunity for success in his basketball career moving forward."

In the 2017-18 season, Boyd earned national fame — and a “Mr. SportsCenter” nickname — by making last-second shots in three consecutive games. He started 12 times and averaged 7.7 points that season, then made just one start and contributed 5.2 points in 2018-19.

“We’re disappointed for Ian that his wrist has not healed effectively after the first surgery,” Paulsen said. “We really feel for him, because nobody has been a better embodiment of our core values, hard work and selflessness than Ian.”

Two other players with remaining eligibility left the program after last season: guard Jaire Grayer transferred to Texas Christian and forward Jarred Reuter pursued a pro career in Europe.

Eight regulars will return for the Patriots, who finished 18-15 last season with a program-best 11-7 mark in the A-10.

Read more:

Terps basketball, deeper and more experienced, expects a longer March run this season

Sally Jenkins: California law doesn’t take from the NCAA. It keeps athletes from getting robbed.