Saquon getting ready ...

pic.twitter.com/s02dbu9taV — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 3, 2019

After practice, Barkley had a pretty good explanation for his speedy recovery.

“I went to Wakanda,” he joked to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

Alas, the hopes that Barkley would make his Vibranium-enhanced return on Sunday against the Vikings fell apart Friday when Giants Coach Pat Shurmur announced that the second-year running back would be out for a second straight week. Shurmur said Barkley was able to take reps in Friday’s practice, however.

Wayne Gallman will get the start for the second straight game.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, Jets Coach Adam Gase announced that quarterback Sam Darnold has not yet sufficiently recovered from mono to make his return Sunday against the Eagles.

Darnold’s spleen, enlarged because of the mono, is “close, but not where it needs to be,” Gase said, adding (kind of) that he thinks Darnold will be back in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

Is Adam Gase optimistic that this is the last game Sam Darnold will have to miss? "We'll see. ... Yes, would be the right answer ... I guess." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 4, 2019

Darnold participated in noncontact drills during practice this week but said Thursday he has a logical reason for not returning until his spleen can take a hit:

“I want to make sure that I’m safe out there, and that I’m not going to die,” he said.

pic.twitter.com/147DpfyiF0 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 3, 2019

Luke Falk will start again for the Jets against the Eagles, and New York re-signed quarterback David Fales on Friday to serve as Falk’s backup.

