Maryland’s sputtering offense became the focus in the days that followed, but on the Owls’ go-ahead drive, the Terrapins saw firsthand how preventable miscues can swing a game out of their favor. Defensive back Tino Ellis was the culprit in both instances, called first for pass interference and then for holding, but the entire team had fallen victim to self-inflicted setbacks.

AD

AD

The program had a bye week after the Temple loss to pinpoint and solve those issues, but they resurfaced against Penn State last weekend, leaving Coach Michael Locksley hoping yet again his team will be less error-prone when it plays Saturday at Rutgers.

“We need to get it straight quickly,” Locksley said earlier this week. “Our guys, we talk about it all the time. Discipline will precede winning. Part of discipline is not beating yourself.”

Maryland readies for Rutgers knowing the threat of a team with nothing to lose

Despite two solid outings to open the season — reflected both in the games’ outcomes and the much shorter list of undisciplined moments — such problems plagued Maryland when it began conference play against Penn State. The Terps turned the ball over three times, and Penn State scored a touchdown on each ensuing drive. Locksley said the staff found that 22 percent of the offensive plays included a “self-inflicted error,” such as a penalty, turnover, dropped pass or sack. The team missed 17 tackles. Previously, Maryland had missed no more than seven in a game. The offensive line allowed four sacks.

AD

AD

“We're already playing the No. 12 team in the country,” Locksley said. “I don't think they need help with being able to beat us the way they did.”

Would solutions to these problems have changed the outcome against Penn State? That’s doubtful. Consider KJ Hamler’s impressive 58-yard touchdown catch. Yes, Maryland missed multiple tackles on that play, but that’s also a testament to Hamler’s speed and skill. While the Terps’ mistakes helped, Penn State did plenty to earn that 59-0 result, which served a stark reminder of the wide gap that still separates Maryland from the Big Ten’s top programs.

But since it all unraveled so early, the Terps watched a game suddenly slip out of hand. Two of Maryland’s first three drives ended with interceptions. Only 10 of Maryland’s offensive plays began inside the 50-yard line. Nine of those came on the opening drive, which ended with a pick; the other came in the final quarter on a fourth-down attempt from the 48 and resulted in a sack. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions needed just four snaps to score their first two touchdowns.

AD

AD

“As a team, that’s probably the most disappointing part of this game is how we beat ourselves in the first half,” offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said after the loss. “ … We were moving the ball. We beat ourselves and that’s something we’re going to have to figure out as a team: How do we get more disciplined? How do we not beat ourselves early in games to give ourselves a shot?”

The game against Penn State, regardless of the outcome, could have offered signs that the Temple miscues wouldn’t persist. Instead, it became obvious Maryland needs to correct the issues before they establish themselves as a troubling trend. Against Rutgers, an already struggling team playing under an interim coach after the recent firing of Chris Ash, Maryland should have more of a cushion. But a relatively clean performance would still provide reassurance that this team can assess mistakes and quickly adjust.

Locksley placed the onus on himself. A typical option would be swapping players who made the errors. But with the way Maryland has racked up injuries in recent weeks, the staff will primarily need to guide the usual contributors toward better play.

AD

AD

Maryland finished last season as one of the most penalized teams in the nation running Matt Canada’s motion-based offense. The Terps averaged about 80 penalty yards per game, second-most out of 130 FBS teams. But through the first two games of 2019, Maryland only lost 75 total yards through penalties. Those marks shot upward in the two matchups that followed — a total of 18 flags for 173 yards.

Since he became Maryland’s coach, Locksley has preached the importance of discipline. He carries that over from three years at Alabama but also credits former Terps coach Ralph Friedgen for that philosophy. During Friedgen’s interview process in 2000 for the head coaching job at Maryland, a process Locksley was part of as a holdover from the previous staff, a player asked Friedgen how he’d help the team win. Friedgen said he would teach Maryland’s players how not to lose, meaning they’d learn to avoid these self-inflicted struggles.

“That’s one of the big things that Coach Locks harps on,” linebacker Shaq Smith said. “We want to be the least penalized team in the game. Majority of the penalties that we had in [the Temple game] were penalties that we can control — offsides and unsportsmanlike [conduct], things like that.”

AD

AD

Locksley and Penn State's Franklin are joined at the roots

The Maryland players have noticed a change this season, which they believe should translate to the field. At practice, “you don’t see anybody’s T-shirt hanging out,” receiver Brian Cobbs said, describing the uniform practice attire known as “plain Jane.”

For the first two weeks of the season, it worked. So these players know it’s possible to play this way. Now it’s a matter of rediscovering the discipline that’s been missing.

With Ellis’s mistakes against Temple, Locksley saw the defensive back in the right position but said he just needs to relax and not panic. When Maryland could have seized some life early in the Penn State game, quarterback Josh Jackson had an open receiver. He just missed the play and threw an interception instead. To Locksley, the issues are evident. But so are the opportunities for simple fixes.

AD

AD

“Those are things that are all teachable,” Locksley said. “Those are all correctable.”

Read more:

When Navy takes on Air Force, Malcolm Perry will try to keep the hits from coming

Lorenzo Harrison III to have knee surgery, further depleting Terps’ running back corps

Terps basketball, deeper and more experienced, expects a longer March run this season

The Kyle Trask Story: Six years as a backup QB, then a Hollywood debut for Florida

At Tennessee, how bad can it get? Oh, look, here comes Georgia.

AD