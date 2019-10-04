

The Nationals will turn to Stephen Strasburg in Game 2 of the NLDS. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals won an elimination game for the first time on Tuesday, and they’re not anxious to play in another one soon. But the Nats are facing that possibility after dreadful showings from their hitters and relievers in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Against this Dodgers juggernaut, the winners of the last two National League pennants, the Nationals know they cannot afford to return to Nationals Park on Sunday down 2-0 in a best-of-five series. They have Stephen Strasburg on the mound Friday night in Game 2, when they’ll attempt to avoid that fate.

The Nationals are starting Strasburg three days after he tossed three crucial, scoreless innings in his first career relief appearance to set up a stunning comeback against the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card game. It’s unclear how much Strasburg will have in the tank after he threw 34 pitches on Tuesday, in addition to his normal pregame routine. (Strasburg was on regular rest Tuesday.) This is a sharp departure from the routine Manager Dave Martinez credited for keying one of the most dominant and durable seasons of the pitcher’s career. It’s unclear how Strasburg will respond to the challenge, but the Nationals need him to rise to the occasion. The Dodgers are starting Clayton Kershaw, a dominant force in his own right and the man who closed out Game 5 against the Nats in the 2016 NLDS.

The biggest question for Washington is how long Strasburg can go. The best chance the Nationals have is if he goes at least seven innings, because the middle relief showed itself Thursday night as an existential threat to this season. If a left-handed hitter comes up in a crucial situation before the eighth inning, will Martinez deploy his only left-handed reliever, Sean Doolittle? Or will he trust veteran right-hander Fernando Rodney again? That, and the quiet bats, are the most important question marks headed into Friday night. The continued viability of the Nationals’ season might depend on the answers.

How to watch

Los Angeles Dodgers lead Washington Nationals, 1-0

When: 9:37 p.m.

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

TV: TBS.

Stream: TBS.com.

Starting pitchers: Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) vs. Clayton Kershaw (16-5, 3.03 ERA).

Pregame reading

The Nats took a questionable offensive approach in Game 1. It cost them. With Dodgers starter Walker Buehler struggling, lack of patience at the plate hurt Washington. One at-bat from Asdrubal Cabrera in the fourth inning told the entire story. (Read more)

The Nats picked the wrong time to show the worst of themselves. From the first hitter Patrick Corbin faced to the bombs the Dodgers hit in their final at-bat, few things went right for the visitors. “We didn’t play very well,” Manager Dave Martinez said in an understatement on the scale of ‘it’s pretty long swim from here to Hawaii, right?’” (Read more)

Dodgers highlight a critical problem: Nats still lack a trustworthy third bullpen arm. Washington added a reliable piece in Daniel Hudson, but beyond him, they can only hope to piece together their middle relief. It’s a problem the Nationals could easily encounter again Friday if Stephen Strasburg proves less than himself on an irregular week. (Read more)

Nationals drop Game 1 of NLDS on the road, falling to Dodgers, 6-0. Two nights after storming back to win the National League wild-card game, Washington couldn’t defeat the 106-win Dodgers. Two hits from the offense and two errors from Howie Kendrick made a load of difference. (Read more)

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler delivers when called upon. The young right-hander was fully prepared for his showdown with Patrick Corbin, and he did not disappoint. Buehler stretched his postseason shutout streak to 15 innings in a dominant performance. (Read more)

Juan Soto is a very quick learner. Just listen to his English. In his second season, Soto relies less and less on interpreters. He always responds in English. He does one-on-one interviews on his own, usually with familiar reporters, and once joked: “If you’re okay with rephrasing your questions, I’m okay with doing my best to answer.” (Read more)

Dave Martinez opens up on recent health issues. “I was so, so scared,” the Nationals manager said in an interview Saturday, offering his most detailed public account to date of the health scare two weeks ago. Martinez’s description revealed the episode was far more alarming than previously known. There were tears in his eyes. “I started thinking about my kids, my family, my players, this team,” he said. “And then I thought: ‘Man, I am going to let so many people down.’ ” (Read more)

With a playoff history full of nightmares, the Nats enter this year eyes wide open. Let’s do a little exercise, which could be read as some exorcising instead, Barry Svrluga writes. Ryan Zimmerman and Stephen Strasburg are the only Nationals players or coaches who have witnessed, up close and personal, how horrifying a coin-toss game can be. (Read more)

Charting the wildest season in Nationals history. Here’s a closer look at the 10 games that swung the Nationals’ playoff chances the most during a roller-coaster ride to a wild-card berth. (Read more)

More Nationals and MLB playoffs:

Behind the scenes of Stephen Strasburg’s first, crucial relief appearance

Nats take a tortured history and flip the script

Beer showers and delirium: Watch Nats Park go nuts after Juan Soto’s game-winning hit

The Nationals’ wild-card win was both thrilling and emotionally exhausting. Of course it was.

Every MLB playoff team’s fatal flaw. The Nationals’ should come as no surprise.

Max Scherzer’s approach to his last 15 pitches explains everything about him