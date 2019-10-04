

This year's Mystics may be the strongest team Mike Thibault's had in his four trips to the WNBA Finals. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

On the afternoon before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, with national media members and representatives from the league office gathered on the main court in Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Washington Mystics began to sing.

It was Washington Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault’s 69th birthday, and he had plenty to celebrate. He arrived at his fourth trip to the WNBA finals having coached the Mystics to one of the best seasons in WNBA history, with Washington smashing myriad league offensive records and Elena Delle Donne earning her second league MVP award.

Thibault has individual accolades, too, with three WNBA Coach of the Year awards in his 17 years in the league and the distinction of being the WNBA’s winningest head coach.

But for everything Thibault has to smile about, an WNBA championship has eluded him.

This top-seeded Washington team is likely the strongest squad Thibault has taken to the WNBA Finals. To win a title, he must wrench two more wins from the Connecticut Sun, the franchise he spent 10 years building before he was fired in 2012 for failing to deliver the team a championship. This year’s series is tied at a game apiece and might hinge on a small disk herniation in Delle Donne’s back that could limit the franchise star’s playing time.

[With Delle Donne’s status in doubt, Mystics vow to be more physical on defense]

He will return to Connecticut for Sunday’s Game 3, where a hungry fan base will awaits — the Sun hasn’t been in the finals since Thibault led them to back-to-back appearances in 2004 and 2005. On Thursday, Connecticut announced its 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena was sold out for Game 3.

“To actually see where Connecticut is now, to see Coach T. coaching against Connecticut in pursuit of his first championship — you can see how poetic that is,” said Tina Charles, the seven-time WNBA all-star who plays for the New York Liberty and won the 2012 league MVP under Thibault in Connecticut. “He came close twice, being in the finals with the Sun … it’s just full circle.”

Thibault admits it would be disappointing not to win this year, mainly because of the dazzling season the Mystics authored and how much effort it has taken to lift Washington from a bottom-of-the-league franchise when he was hired in 2012 to consecutive finals appearances. The Mystics have made it to the playoffs all but one year of Thibault’s tenure.

But the coach is adamant that a championship wouldn't define his legacy, and many around the league agree.

“His résumé isn’t incomplete without a championship. But if he gets one, it’ll be the first thing on his résumé,” said Rebecca Lobo, the ESPN analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer. “Whether or not he has a championship, he’s one of the best coaches to ever coach in this league. Whether or not he has a championship, he’s universally respected by players and other coaches. Whether or not he wins a championship, he will have had his fingerprints all over the last 17 years of the [WNBA]. But if he does, you know, it’s the crowning piece of that.”

A players’ coach

Thibault wasn’t surprised when he and his staff were fired by Connecticut seven years ago, after he led the Sun to eight playoff appearances in 10 years but had no championship to show for it.

“The comment that was made to me later on by them was, 'You owed us a championship,'" Thibault said.

The Connecticut players were more taken aback, and many of them left the organization in the years following Thibault's departure. By then, Thibault's reputation as a players' coach was firmly entrenched around the league.

“I've never spoken to a player who's played for him who has anything but positive things to say,” Lobo said.

Personnel, after all, is the element of basketball that Thibault knows best. He got his start in the pro game as a scout with the Lakers just before they drafted Magic Johnson and was the director of player personnel with the Chicago Bulls when the organization drafted Michael Jordan before he coached for nearly a decade in the hardscrabble, minor league Continental Basketball Association.

All that time working with people and scouting opponents meant that Thibault developed a skill for seeing an individual’s potential even when they couldn’t.

“When I was [in Connecticut], he told me things no one else had told me,” said Ashja Jones, the Mystics’ player development coordinator who played for Thibault in the early Sun years and later won a league title with Minnesota. “Coming out of U-Conn., I wasn’t that athletic … [Huskies Coach Geno Auriemma] used to make fun of me like, ‘Oh, we could fit the Storrs phone book underneath your feet!’ So I’m coming from a place like that. I never thought I’d be able to guard guards on the rim, do all these different things, and Coach T said I could. I said, ‘Who have you been watching?’ He gave me the confidence to know I could play at this level.”

More than Thibault’s ability to help players reach their potential, he treated them with honesty, like equals. His straightforward coaching demeanor comes partially from watching coaches such as John Wooden when Thibault worked UCLA camps as a younger man, but his generosity of spirit comes naturally. The oldest of nine children, five of Thibault’s siblings died of cystic fibrosis before they turned 21, and he grew up helping his parents care for them.

Thibault, who's plan before basketball was to teach English, knew from a young age that he wanted to dedicate his life to helping young people.

“He taught me be how to be professional, how to address the media, how to carry myself off the court, the standard that I should have that I try to uphold each and every single day.” Charles said. “He embraced my endeavors off the court, reminding me that I’m not going to be chasing a ball forever. … When I started my foundation Hopey’s Heart in 2013, he was very supportive. When I built the school in Mali, Africa, he was very supportive, emotionally and financially. He always set the standard, as far as when I’m with other teams, for what a head coach looked like.”

Always learning

In Connecticut, Thibault had a rule.

Coaches of all age groups, from middle school to pro, were welcome to sit in on Sun practices during Thibault's tenure — but they had to turn in notes after. Thibault wouldn't shy away from implementing a suggestion from a high school assistant, evidence of an appetite for information that's as much a part of Thibault's reputation as being a players' coach is.

“He's always growing and learning, finding little tweaks to make,” Delle Donne said.

Current Sun Coach-General Manager Curt Miller compares coaching against Thibault to a chess match.

“Since I got in the league, no one’s made me a better coach than Mike,” Miller said. “He challenges you. If you’re not organized against a Washington team, you can be exposed. If you’re not strong in what you believe is going to work, they can tear at your fabric. His preparation with his own team makes you prepare harder.”

Miller added that what stands out even among coaches is Thibault’s dedication to the league’s players. He leads by example in that matter, making sure as many small details as possible are taken care of for his players — such as getting the entire team registered for TSA PreCheck to save time and hassle at the airport. WNBA teams fly commercial.

“I can’t provide them with first-class seats, but I can make their airport experience better,” Thibault said.

Ultimately, the impact he's had as a coach on players is why Thibault believes winning a championship won't define him. But as for what winning a WNBA title would mean, other than public validation, Thibault doesn't quite know.

“Everybody wants to be the last one standing,” Thibault said, " … I'll be able to look myself in the mirror if I've put my team in the best position to so, but I've always had a hard time with that question, because there's only one winner at the end of the year; not everybody gets to win. Is that how you get judged for being successful?

“I don’t have a simple answer. I’m not going to say I would be bitter if we don’t get it, because I don’t think I would be. I would be disappointed, mainly because of the journey you go through and all the energy you expend to get there. You’d like to think that it all paid off.”

Read more:

Kevin B. Blackistone: Basketball is celebrated in Southeast D.C., and the Mystics are worthy of playing there

When the Mystics go to work, even in the WNBA Finals, it’s business casual

The WNBA season started with big questions. It’s ending with hope from smaller successes.