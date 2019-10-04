

About 30 Orioles season-ticket holders will receive thank-you notes from the team's players. (Baltimore Orioles)

To say the Baltimore Orioles have struggled in recent years is an understatement.

Their miserable 54-108 record this season was the second worst in Major League Baseball behind the hapless Detroit Tigers, and only a slight improvement from last season, when the O’s finished 47-115, dead last. The franchise is attempting a major rebuild, and as expected, its abysmal winning percentage has correlated with sinking fan attendance at home games.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards seats nearly 45,600 spectators and is still considered one of the most beautiful stadiums in the sport. But the ballpark saw its worst attendance in team history this past season, according to the Baltimore Business Journal — and on average, 64 percent of the stadium’s seats remained empty.

Yet through the countless trials and tribulations of recent seasons, some fans have remained loyal season ticket holders. Such die-hards return to the ballpark again and again despite having very few reasons to celebrate.

This week, however, some of these fans will get special recognition. A random selection of Orioles season ticket holders will receive a handwritten note from a player on the team, thanking them for their support in trying times.

[‘Winning doesn’t matter.’ So what brings fans to see the tanking, dreadful Orioles?]

The plan was conceptualized by Kristen Hudak, director of public relations for the Orioles, who ran the idea by team leaders and players before carrying it out, The Athletic first reported. About 30 players on the team were asked to take a pen to Orioles’s stationery, and their letters should arrive soon to local mailboxes.

“I wasn’t sure what the reaction would be. The guys that I spoke to about it were immediately supportive. I saw many of them sit down and start writing right away. It felt like they had something on their minds or something they wanted to say and that was an opportunity for them to do it in a heartfelt way,” Hudak told The Athletic. “And then, when I started to collect them, I was just really touched and moved by their answers and the time that they took to be thoughtful.”

Thank you notes are a time-honored way to show gratitude but require both patience and care. The messages didn’t come easy for everyone, Hudak told The Athletic — and there was “some collaboration” as players brainstormed the best way to thank their most loyal fans. Hudak said even players whose native language isn’t English requested to participate, and with the help of translators, reliever Miguel Castro and outfielder Anthony Santander were able to show their thanks, too.

Some notes were just a couple of sentences, while others featured more lengthy prose. The common theme? Thanking fans for sticking with the team, and promising that better times will arrive.

“I’m sure some games were tough for you as a fan, but things will be back to the way they were soon enough!” third-baseman Rio Ruiz wrote in his message to a fan named Ron. “Hope to see more of you in the next coming seasons. Many blessings!”



Third-baseman Rio Ruiz's letter to a season-ticket holder named Ron. (Baltimore Orioles) (Dan Kubus/Dan Kubus/Baltimore Orioles)

Ruiz told The Athletic he sympathizes with fans who may be frustrated. But he and his teammates share a sense of optimism and pride they want to instill in the letters’ recipients.

“We don’t like losing. But there’s been something about this whole year that’s been positive,” he told the outlet. “And it just all started in the clubhouse. If we can reiterate that to the fans, I think it kind of gives them a perspective and a better outlook on what’s to come.”

Pitcher Dillon Tate offered a similarly optimistic outlook, telling season-ticket holder Larry he’s “confident that things will improve.”



Pitcher Dillon Tate's letter to a fan named Larry. (Baltimore Orioles) (Dan Kubus/Dan Kubus/Baltimore Orioles)

“As you probably have seen, there is work to be done. I’ve learned this year that one’s outlook on any given situation has a lot to do with the result,” Tate wrote. “Progress is progress, no matter how little. The O’s are moving in the right direction!”

Tate told The Athletic he sends handwritten notes regularly, and his latest one raises a strong point: The Orioles improved their win total by seven games this season and they have one of the youngest rosters in the league. There’s almost nowhere to go but up.

If the team wants their most faithful fans to keep showing up in the meantime, a personal, handwritten appeal likely won’t hurt.

Read More MLB:

The Nats picked wrong time to show the worst of themselves in Game 1 of NLDS

How to stream the entire MLB postseason

MLB playoff bracket and schedule

Low-budget Rays bust into postseason filled with high-priced behemoths

David Ortiz to rejoin Fox MLB broadcast four months after being shot