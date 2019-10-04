Abrahm DeVine, the Pacific-12 swimmer of the year in 2018 and a two-time member of the U.S. national team at the world championships, said in an Instagram post this week that he had been kicked off the Stanford swimming team because he is gay.

“Plain and simple: there are surface reasons I was kicked off the Stanford swim team, but I can tell you with certainty that it comes down to the fact that I am gay,” he wrote.

In a statement attributed in separate media outlets to both Stanford assistant athletic director Brian Risso and Cardinal swimming coaches Greg Meehan and Dan Schemmel, the school confirmed DeVine no longer was on the team but said his sexuality had nothing to do with it.

“It is truly unfortunate Abe feels this way,” the statement read. “That said, Abe wasn’t invited back to train with us this fall, as a postgraduate, for reasons entirely unrelated to his sexuality. We take pride in the inclusivity and supportiveness that exists on both our men’s and women’s teams, but we will continue to strive, as always, to improve those aspects of our culture.”

SwimSwam reports that DeVine had been training at the school as a professional after graduating in June. In August, about a month after competing at the world championships in South Korea, he joined Team Elite Aquatics in San Diego.

[From The Lily: Niagara women's swimmers say men's team harrassed them and school did nothing]

DeVine came out as gay in a September 2018 interview with Swimming World, describing his teammates as supportive when he told them.

“I remember that being a pretty emotional time, and just feeling my whole team wrap around me and feeling that love in a place where I hadn’t really felt it, that was definitely pretty special for me,” DeVine said in that interview. “Just seeing them kind of prove me wrong was definitely special, something I’ll never forget.”

But in an Instagram story he posted after his initial accusation, DeVine said he now felt differently.

“Coaches trying to intimidate me, friends turning their backs, cis straight white men trying to deny something they dont want to understand,” he wrote in one, an image of which can be seen at SwimSwam. “History is repeating itself in front of me and its sad to see.

“But I cannot allow this to stop me for standing up for what is right.”

In another Instagram story, Devine denied that he was trying to use his sexuality as leverage.

“Finally: I am going to address the accusation that I am using my sexuality flippantly or that I am ‘playing a card’ to my advantage,” he wrote. “F--- that! I am way too proud.”

DeVine, 23, finished 10th in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2017 world championships and eighth in the same event at this year’s world championships. According to his Instagram, he received an undergraduate computer science degree from Stanford in June.

Read more about Olympic sports:

Now a mom, Natalie Coughlin returns to the pool after a three-year break

Alberto Salazar, track coach who trained Olympians, banned four years by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Israel’s historic Olympic baseball team has something new: Israeli citizens

USA judo’s Jack Hatton, an Olympic hopeful and ‘true role model,’ dies at 24

This group is supposed to handle Olympic sex abuse complaints. A report shows its limits.