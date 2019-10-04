It marked the second time in the first half Perry missed at least one snap following a hard hit. Though Coach Ken Niumatalolo and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper appreciate Perry’s grit in trying to gain extra yardage, they also reminded him this week, with Air Force the next opponent, to protect himself.

After all, the Midshipmen’s triple-option attack, which leads all major college programs this season with 344.7 rushing yards per game, is greatly diminished without Perry directing it.

“You try, but a lot of his stuff is cut-back,” Niumatalolo said of instructing Perry to be more vigilant in avoiding contact. “It’s sort of like, ‘Don’t cut back anymore. Keep going to the sideline.’ But it’s such his nature, and Ivin’s been trying to tell him, but he’s obviously such a great cut-back runner.

“But he’s got to remember, sometimes he’s got to go down, man. Just keep going toward the sideline and get there.”

Perry had 91 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and completed 6 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown without an interception against the Tigers, the preseason favorite to win the West Division of the American Athletic Conference.

He leads Navy (2-1) in rushing with 275 yards and seven touchdowns, playing quarterback full-time after alternating between slot back and quarterback last year, when the Midshipmen limped to a 3-10 record for their fewest wins since Niumatalolo’s first complete season in 2008.

They also failed in their bid to reclaim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 2015, losing to both the Falcons, 35-7, in Colorado Springs, and Army, 17-14, in Philadelphia.

Perry started at quarterback last year against Air Force (3-1), accounting for just 90 total yards in Navy’s most lopsided loss since 2002 to its service academy rival to the west.

“Really, it comes down to Malcolm and just understanding,” Jasper said. “We’ve preached it. I’ve talked to him about it. He’s a competitive kid, just used to running, making all the cuts, stuff like that, but again he has to be smart, has to get down. He has to last the entire season for us.”

In 11 career starts at quarterback, Perry has carried 243 times for 1,505 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s one of five players in school history to have two 200-yard rushing games in a season (2017) and one of four with three in his career.

His 3,578 all-purpose yards are the fifth most at Navy, and Perry needs 383 rushing yards to become one of four Midshipmen players with at least 3,000 career rushing yards.

The others are academy legends Keenan Reynolds, Napoleon McCallum and Chris McCoy.

“Obviously that’s something I need to work on,” Perry said of not taking unnecessary hits. “Coach Jasper’s in my ear about it a lot. I think it’s something I’ll get better at as the season progresses. My body’s telling me to do the same thing, so I’m going to have to find a better balance.”

Perry was among a handful of major contributors on offense who missed plays in the Memphis game after getting hurt.

Starting junior fullback Nelson Smith, the team’s second-leading rusher, exited for good in the middle of the second quarter with concussion-like symptoms, and slot back Keoni-Kordell Makekau, a sophomore, departed in the third quarter after rushing for a career-high 101 yards.

Niumatalolo indicated he expects those players to be available against Air Force, which has won four of the past seven meetings in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series.

The Midshipmen have not lost at home to Air Force since 2011 and perhaps are in line to set another attendance record at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The previous mark came in 2017 against the visiting Falcons, with an announced crowd of 38,792. Saturday’s game has been announced as a sellout.

“We do treat every game the same, but there is something special deep down about these games,” said Navy center Ford Higgins, one of four senior captains. “Not only do we represent us as a football team, but we represent the Naval Academy, and more so than that we represent the Navy and Marine Corps.

“That’s something we take pride in, especially when we get another military academy coming in.”

