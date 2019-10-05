

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, believes the tomahawk chop and chant portrayed by Atlanta Braves fans misrepresents Native Americans. (David Zalubowski/AP)

When Atlanta Braves fans perform the tomahawk chop, with its accompanying chant, it is perceived as a rallying cry for the team and a way to reinforce home-field advantage.

For others, such as St. Louis Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley, the gesture strikes a different chord.

“I think it’s a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general,” Helsley, who is member of the Cherokee Nation, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. “Just depicts them in this kind of caveman-type people way who aren’t intellectual. They are a lot of more than that. It’s not me being offended by the whole mascot thing. It’s not. It’s about the misconception of us, the Native Americans, and how we’re perceived in that way, or used as mascots. The Redskins and stuff like that.”

“That’s the disappointing part,” he said. “That stuff like this still goes on. It’s just disrespectful, I think.”

Braves fans performed the tomahawk chop chant Thursday night when Helsley, who is from Tahlequah, Okla., entered Game 1 of the National League Division Series between St. Louis and Atlanta. He told the Post-Dispatch that he didn’t notice the noise as he entered the game, saying he was too focused on the moment. But he did see the foam tomahawks that were placed on SunTrust Park seats before Game 1. And after the game , he said, he took some time to research the background of the tomahawk chop.

“It’s interesting that people have suggested that they should change it, and it’s still the same thing,” Helsley told the Post-Dispatch.

He also spoke with the Athletic about the chop, saying it “kind of devalues our Cherokee heritage and the Native American history.”

“Us as Cherokee native people went through a lot in this country, and to have your ancestors used as a mascot, it’s more of a disappointment-type thing,” he said. “It doesn’t make me mad or anything, it’s just like a disrespect-type thing. It shows less respect for the people, you know?”



Atlanta Braves fans on Thursday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In February, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told The Washington Post that the Braves had “taken steps to take out the tomahawk chop.”

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that,” Manfred said.

Helsley faced two batters Thursday, allowing a single to Adam Duvall and forcing a groundout of Francisco Cervelli. The 25-year-old rookie did not play in Game 2 on Friday, which the Braves won.

“I feel like there are a lot of other things they could use as mascots,” Helsley said. “Using our heritage as a mascot — it isn’t the best thing. There have been schools who in the past 20, 30 years have changed their mascots. I don’t see why professional teams are so far behind on that.”

Helsley still gives back to his community, working on math, reading comprehension and writing in English with local third- and fourth-grade students at a Cherokee immersion school.

Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley works full-time at the Cherokee immersion school in his hometown of Tahlequah, OK, in the off-season. Here is why it’s important to him: https://t.co/1SlpVRoBSa — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 29, 2019

“A lot of Cherokee kids are looking up to me right now. I understand that,” he told the Peoria Journal Star in 2016. “I’m proud of my heritage, happy to be a role model, to let them see that it can be done. It means a lot.”

