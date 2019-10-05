Stephen Strasburg dominates as Nationals take Game 2 of NLDS to even series with Dodgers

The stadium rose to try to will Kershaw through it with their blue towels, to remind him that he is a future Hall of Famer and that he remains the Dodgers’ best answer for the Washington Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg. But their cheers stopped suddenly, when Adam Eaton hit the mute button with a run-scoring single to left center. Anthony Rendon doubled off the wall moments later, giving Washington a 3-0 lead in Game 2 of the NLDS.

AD

AD

Just like that: Kershaw’s night was effectively over, doomed by his poor first impression and a margin for error so thin as to be practically nonexistent. The Nationals held on through a tense ninth inning for a 4-2 win to even the series, leaving Kershaw with the loss and another round of unfulfilled expectations.

These were adverse circumstances and the playoffs are an especially hostile work environment. Every night in October, Kershaw pitches against the opponent and against his own track record. There were extra layers of shadows everywhere for him Friday. Walker Buehler had been dominant during a 6-0 Game 1 win. Compared to Buehler, Kershaw looked unprepared for the moment. And Strasburg looked electric through 4 2/3 perfect innings on just two days rest. Compared to the superhuman Strasburg, Kershaw was a mere mortal.

“[Trea] Turner hit a really well-placed groundball which is tough to start the game,” Kershaw said. “You’re on the defense after that. And in the second inning, you hit [Victor] Robles to start the inning, that’s tough. After that, I started getting leadoff hitters out a little bit better. It was a little bit too late.”

AD

AD

Svrluga: Stephen Strasburg, in command of his full arsenal, puts the Nats on his back in Game 2

There is no tidy explanation for why a three-time Cy Young winner with a career .695 winning percentage and 2.44 ERA has fallen to 9-11 with a 4.32 ERA in the postsason. Reporters wondered whether he was tipping pitches. And even his manager, Dave Roberts, seemed a touch perplexed when he questioned why Kershaw wasn’t relying heavily enough on his breaking balls during an in-game interview on TBS.

To crush Kershaw without qualification would be misguided. He responded to Rendon’s double by retiring eight straight batters. After his early wobbles, he kept it together for six innings, giving up six hits and throwing 99 pitches. While the Nationals hit him hard all night, he salvaged a quality start in a fine outing. But this was a situation that called for more than fine.

“I thought Clayton did a good job of limiting damage,” Roberts said. “[The Nationals] were taking good swings and putting together good at-bats. It’s a grind. The pitch count got up early.”

AD

AD

But the viewing public — those with the towels in the stadium and those with the tweets at home — expects Kershaw to inflict damage in high-pressure situations, rather than merely limit it.

Behold the Astros, a team with no weaknesses. Good luck to everyone else in MLB playoffs.

Kershaw’s desire and focus appear beyond reproach. When he stands on the mound and raises his hands high above his head before settling into his motion, his entire being snarls. When he pounced on a dribbler in the fourth inning, Kershaw seemed intent on decapitating the ball before throwing to first.

“On game days, he’s a completely different animal,” Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux said before Game 2. “Super routine. You can learn a lot from him just watching how he goes about his business, and he’s so fine in his routine and it’s the same every single day.”

AD

Some might suggest that Kershaw actually wants it too much, a charge that Nationals Manager Dave Martinez levied at his own team after a lackluster Game 1. That could help explain his early jitters, but it still feels lacking for a player with Kershaw’s record of sustained greatness.

AD

There is something unsettling about watching a star, even a diminished one, repeatedly fall short of his peak abilities. For the Dodgers, that sensation is surely amplified by the knowledge that Kershaw could face Strasburg again in a decisive Game 5.

Roberts, though, chose to credit Kershaw with an indirect victory in defeat against a Nationals team that has now turned to Strasburg and starter Max Scherzer in relief stints during the postseason.

AD

“For Clayton to save our bullpen [was big],” Roberts said. “As you look out, our high-leverage guys are rested and ready for Game 3. For him to give us six innings was big."

More Nationals and MLB playoffs:

Juan Soto is a very quick learner. Just listen to his English.

MLB playoff bracket and schedule

Behind the scenes of Stephen Strasburg’s first, crucial relief appearance

Nats take a tortured history and flip the script

Beer showers and delirium: Watch Nats Park go nuts after Juan Soto’s game-winning hit

The Nationals’ wild-card win was both thrilling and emotionally exhausting. Of course it was.

AD