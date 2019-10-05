

If Michigan loses to Iowa, Jim Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan will somehow be facing even more scrutiny. (Tony Ding/AP)

It’s the first week of the season with no FBS-FCS matchups, which usually is a sign that things are about to get serious. Whether that happens during a week when No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson are off and there’s just one top-10 matchup remains to be seen.

Time Game TV Noon No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas ABC Noon No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan Fox Noon Purdue at No. 12 Penn State ESPN Noon TCU at Iowa State ESPN2 Noon Kent State at No. 8 Wisconsin ESPNU Noon Utah State at No. 5 LSU SEC Network Noon Maryland at Rutgers Big Ten Network Noon No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Fox Sports 1 Noon Tulane at Army CBS Sports Network 12:30 Boston College at Louisville NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 2 Albany at Richmond NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area) 3:30 No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida CBS 3:30 Bowling Green at No. 9 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 No. 11 Texas at West Virginia ABC 3:30 Virginia Tech at Miami ESPN 3:30 Baylor at Kansas State ESPN2 3:30 Illinois at Minnesota Big Ten Network 3:30 Air Force at Navy CBS Sports Network 3:45 Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe ESPNU 4 Northwestern at Nebraska Fox 4 North Carolina at Georgia Tech ACC Network 4 Troy at Missouri SEC Network 4:30 Arizona at Colorado Pac-12 Network 7 No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee ESPN 7 South Florida at Connecticut CBS Sports Network (same-day tape) 7:30 No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State ABC 7:30 Tulsa at No. 24 SMU ESPNU 7:30 Vanderbilt at Mississippi SEC Network 8 California at No. 13 Oregon Fox 8 Pittsburgh at Duke ACC Network 9 Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12 Network 10 San Diego State at Colorado State ESPN2 10:30 No. 15 Washington at Stanford ESPN 10:30 No. 16 Boise State at UNLV CBS Sports Network

Noontime

If it’s a Saturday in the fall, it must be time for another massively important game for Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan, which hosts Iowa. It’s a sequel of sorts to pretty much every game against a ranked team that he has coached in Ann Arbor over the past season-plus, the latest coming two weeks ago when the Wolverines laid a four-turnover egg against Wisconsin and were barely competitive. There’s plenty more to come this season, too: Michigan has games remaining against Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State, so beating the Hawkeyes seems kind of important for a coach who has lost his past three games against ranked teams by an average score of 46-23. A.J. Epenesa, the Hawkeyes’ junior defensive end and probable first-round NFL draft pick, had 10½ sacks last year and is drawing nearly constant double teams in 2019, freeing up Iowa’s other defensive linemen. Against four mostly overmatched opponents, the Hawkeyes are allowing 251 yards per game (fifth nationally).

Midafternoon

Florida and Auburn are meeting for the first time since 2011, which puts the absurdities of the SEC’s cross-division scheduling format in full view. Consider: Auburn’s Gus Malzahn is in his 11th season as an SEC head coach or coordinator, but this will be his first trip to Gainesville. Florida Coach Dan Mullen pointed out that the Gators will play Miami three times, Florida State six times and South Florida three times over the next six years but Mississippi State (his old school) only once. The Gators won’t have quarterback Feleipe Franks — he’s out for the season after suffering a bad ankle injury against Kentucky — but they will have cornerback CJ Henderson (six career interceptions) and defensive end Jabari Zuniga (18½ career sacks) back from injuries. They’ll look to slow Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who’s coming off his best game yet: 391 total yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 56-23 win over Mississippi State.

Nightside

Michigan State hasn’t scored a touchdown against Ohio State in their annual matchup since 2016, with only three field goals in the two games since. The Spartans also scored just one offensive touchdown in two of their first three games this season, although they seemed to find a spark with 71 points over their past two games. Touchdowns would seem to be an asset in short supply against a Buckeyes team that has allowed 10 points or fewer in each of its past four games and has scored at least 42 in all five it has played. … SMU has seen a lot — nearly all of it horrific — since sitting out the 1987 and 1988 seasons under the NCAA death penalty: eight coaches, 11 seasons with between zero and two wins, only five minor bowl appearances. But Coach Sonny Dykes, quarterback Shane Buechele and the Mustangs are 5-0 entering Saturday’s game against Tulsa, their first as a ranked team since 1986. Buechele, a Texas transfer, ranks 11th nationally in ESPN’s QBR metric, and SMU leads the nation with 25 sacks, which happens to be the number it recorded all of last season.

