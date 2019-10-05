The Kyle Trask Story: Six years as a backup QB, then a Hollywood debut for Florida

2. Iowa. How good are the 4-0 Hawkeyes? They escaped in their lone road game (at Iowa State), and cruised over Rutgers in their only conference game to date. Then again, Iowa is No. 3 nationally in scoring defense, No. 5 in total defense and No. 10 against the run, which is decidedly Iowa-like.

At the very least, the sport will learn plenty about Kirk Ferentz’s latest team when it visits Michigan (which had a get-well game against Rutgers last week) on Saturday.

College football viewing guide for Week 6

3a. Air Force and 3b. Navy. It’s shaping up to be an excellent year for service academy football. Army is 3-1 with an overtime loss at Michigan. Air Force is 3-1 with an 11-point setback at undefeated Boise State. And Navy is 3-1 with a 12-point loss at unbeaten Memphis.

The first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition is this week, with Navy seeking its eighth win in nine tries at home against Air Force. Considering Army won the trophy the last two years, this is effectively an elimination game for wresting it away from the Black Knights.

When Navy takes on Air Force, Malcolm Perry will try to keep hits from coming

4. Miami. In theory, a visit from Virginia Tech should constitute an important game for the Hurricanes. A confluence of circumstances add to the significance.

The Hurricanes (2-2) dropped their conference opener to North Carolina. They trudged through a 17-12 defeat of Central Michigan in their last outing. They had an open date to both get some rest and extra prep time. Then there’s the mess the Hokies find themselves in after last week’s humbling 45-10 loss to Duke at home.

If Miami is going to be a factor in the ACC’s Coastal Division race, this is a game it should win --- and the more impressive fashion it can do it in, the better.

5. Oregon. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) have allowed 15 points in their last three games, and they may well be the best team in the Pac-12. That defensive prowess will be valuable against visiting California (4-1, 1-1), which has yet to allow more than 24 points and has posted victories at Washington and Mississippi.

Is Rutgers football hopeless?

This blunt question is more relevant than usual entering Saturday’s visit from Maryland, since the Scarlet Knights jettisoned coach Chris Ash on Sunday after he posted an 8-32 record over three-plus seasons, including 1-3 this season.

The short answer is no, with an asterisk.

The long answer depends on what the program can reasonably hope for. Is it contending for Big Ten titles? That’s going to be a tough slog not just for Rutgers, but also Indiana and Maryland. All three are stuck in the Big Ten East with four other programs that have considerable resource advantages.

But if the aim is to be respectable, to be tethered within a game of .500 most years, to earn a string of minor bowl bids and to pick off one of the brand-name Big Ten programs from time to time, that’s a reasonable goal for the Scarlet Knights. Not in 2019, obviously, but in the not-too-distant future.

Maryland readies for Rutgers knowing the threat of a team with nothing to lose

Clearly, Rutgers needs to get its coaching hire right. Establishing a teensy bit of schematic stability on offense, where interim coach Nunzio Campanile becomes the program’s 10th offensive coordinator in as many seasons, would be helpful. And it can’t afford the sort of administrative bungling it seems to wade into more often than other places. Simply avoiding land mines is critical.

Long term, it also needs to schedule smart outside the league — which it has largely done with reasonable home-and-homes in the coming years against former Big East rivals Boston College, Syracuse, Temple and Virginia Tech — and beat those teams as well as the borderline bowl teams it will face in the Big Ten. It wouldn’t be easy, but it’s not a completely outlandish scenario.

If Scarlet Knights fans want to go 10-2, their best bet is to construct a time machine and punch in 2006 as the destination. But 7-5 or 6-6? As grim as things look now, a smart hire could probably get Rutgers in the bowl hunt in the next few seasons.

